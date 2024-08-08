Chile’S Naval Vision: Strengthening National Industry Through Shipbuilding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Navy is strategically steering national resources to bolster its shipbuilding industry, focusing on keeping investments within the country.



This initiative, spearheaded by Vice Admiral Leonardo Chávez, emphasizes the significance of sustaining a long-term, continuous plan that benefits local economies.



For over six decades, Chile has developed a robust naval construction sector focused on building logistical and maritime patrol vessels. These vessels serve critical roles in national defense and regional connectivity.



However, these vessels are predominantly constructed locally, showcasing the country's commitment to leveraging its own industrial capacities.



The National Continuous Naval Construction Plan, championed by Vice Admiral Chávez, aims to integrate private shipyards and local research. This initiative enhances the domestic development of naval technologies.







A prime example of this effort is the construction of the icebreaker Admiral Viel, which kept 57% of its $216 million budget in Chile , significantly boosting local employment and technical expertise.



However, this plan is not without its challenges. Financial limitations highlight the need for strategic foresight in planning to ensure that shipyard capabilities and skilled labor are maintained without interruption.



Additionally, this has necessitated a shift towards a comprehensive national policy involving various governmental sectors. It reinforces the idea that shipbuilding is not just a naval requirement but a national priority.



Through this focused approach, Chile aims to reduce its dependency on foreign technology and components. It seeks to close a significant gap in local manufacturing capabilities.



This move towards self-sufficiency in naval construction supports national defense objectives. It also stimulates local industries, creating a sustainable model for economic and technological growth.

