Thompson Builders Begins Work On $22.1M Yerba Buena Island Improvement Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yerba Buena Island Road Improvement Project

Yerba Buena Wall Demolition

Yerba Buena Soil Grading

Thompson Builders is excited to announce the commencement of the Yerba Buena Island Road Improvement Project, a significant $22,132,978 endeavor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation is excited to announce the commencement of the Yerba Buena Island Road Improvement Project, a significant $22,132,978 endeavor that promises to enhance the infrastructure and aesthetics of this historic island. This project is not Thompson Builders' first on Yerba Buena; they previously constructed the foundational columns for the Bay Bridge Self-Anchored Suspension Span. This earlier project involved building eight 150-foot-tall concrete towers and implementing advanced thermal control procedures to manage mass concrete. Notably, it featured the largest single mass concrete pour in California Department of Transportation history, using over 25,000 cubic yards of concrete.This new Yerba Buena Island Road Improvement Project includes the following construction highlights:.Construction of a 1,090-linear-foot Soil Nail Wall: This wall will reach up to 30 feet in height and incorporate approximately 1,028 production soil nails, totaling nearly 30,000 linear feet..Architectural Shotcrete Treatment: Over 30,000 square feet of stained and sculpted shotcrete will be applied for a visually appealing finish..Roadway Realignment: The existing roadway will be realigned into the Yerba Buena hillside, improving the overall road network..Excavation: Approximately 12,000 cubic yards of soil will be excavated to prepare for new construction..Removal of Crib Walls: Existing crib walls on Hillcrest Road will be removed to make way for new infrastructure..New Roadway Section: A new section of the roadway will be constructed, including paving and striping for a new Class II bicycle facility on the widenedroadway..Concrete Barrier Construction: A new concrete barrier with a fence will be constructed along the outboard side of Hillcrest Road..Bike Facility Enhancements: Existing concrete barriers near the eastbound on-ramp to I-80 will be removed and realigned to provide a separated Class II bike facility connection to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge (SFOBB) Bike Landing..Utility Installations: New utilities will be installed, including a joint trench, primary and secondary electrical facilities, storm drains, and street lighting.Our onsite office is located in Quarters 9, a historic building that was once part of the U.S. Navy's facilities on Yerba Buena Island. Quarters 9 housed naval personnel and served as administrative support for naval operations, reflecting the island's long history of military use.Thompson Builders is proud to contribute to the continued development and improvement of Yerba Buena Island. We look forward to sharing more updates as this project progresses.

Taylor Harrison

Thompson Builders Corporation

+1 415-203-0333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram