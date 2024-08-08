Jamf Launches Global Partner Program To Deliver Tailored Opportunities For Partner Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest initiative improves speed to market, partner experience and scale through points-based system

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced the launch of its new Global Partner Program to accelerate the growth of partners helping organizations harness the power of Apple.

The Jamf Global Partner Program reaches partners in over 70 countries worldwide. The program leverages a points-based system that rewards partners and equips them with the necessary resources they need to grow their businesses while helping organizations of all industries and sizes to succeed with Apple.

By introducing a points-based program, Jamf removes any program complexities while still offering the right benefits to the right partners at the right time, based on their unique value propositions and business models. Partners are able to accumulate points through identified investment actions (such as completing sales trainings and certifications) in addition to performance actions (such as closing deals that directly drive revenue).

With clear tier definitions and access to Jamf's wide range of tools, content and enablement resources available in the new partner portal,“Jamf Partner Hub”, advancing from one tier to the next is simple, rewarding and impactful to Jamf partners. The Partner Hub is the“one-stop shop” for Jamf's partner community, offering them the ability to monitor deal registration status, check on upcoming customer renewals, complete training certifications and a host of other co-selling functionality.

“Our team has delivered a program that goes above and beyond only helping partners drive revenue,” said Liz Benz, Chief Sales Officer at Jamf.“The Jamf Global Partner Program fosters trusting relationships between our experts and the partners in order to further our mission to simplify work by empowering organizations to succeed with Apple. We're igniting a group of individuals with a common goal, and I'm thrilled that we're able to give back to the partner community that's given so much to Jamf over the years.”

“The mobile device management industry changes fast, and if you're not one step ahead, you're one step behind,” said Kevin English, Senior Director of Modern Workplace Services at SHI.“Jamf is truly an example of a company that's been able to endure change because they listen to the market and to their partners, enabling them to prepare for what's coming next. The launch of this program is just another example of how Jamf stays one step ahead of the industry's demands, and we're beyond excited to have even more access to their team of experts in the mobile device management and end-point security space.”

“Too often in this industry, there's a disconnect between organizations and partners on what should be defined as a success metric, but with the tailored nature of the Jamf Global Partner Program, that alignment is easy,” said Lucy Randall, Commercial Director at Jigsaw24.“They took everything from partner roles to geographical differences into account, ensuring that the activities and rewards are relevant and useful for our organization. That's the kind of attention to detail we look for, and it seems we've hit the jackpot with Jamf.”

