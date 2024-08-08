Strategic Growth Continues: US Capital Global Expands New York Office With New Vice President, Michael Cacciaguida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading global private group for the middle appoints new Vice President to expand its footprint in the Northeastern United States.

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global, a premier global private financial group serving the middle market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Cacciaguida as Vice President at its New York City office. Mr. Cacciaguida brings over 30 years of expertise in sponsor and institutional financing solutions.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group's FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC .

Before joining US Capital Global, Mr. Cacciaguida served as Vice President of Capital Markets for New Degree Growth, a family office with a portfolio of over 100 companies. For more than two decades, Mr. Cacciaguida was a key player at Champion Mortgage, ultimately rising to the position of President and CEO. Under his leadership, Champion Mortgage was acquired by Fortress Investment Group from KeyBank, a transition he adeptly managed while overseeing a workforce of 750 employees.

Stepping into his new role, Mr. Cacciaguida expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“US Capital Global is rapidly expanding both domestically and internationally, and I am excited to be a part of this growth. I am eager to contribute to the group's success and deliver our wide array of strategic and innovative financial solutions to clients in New York, the United States, and around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Cacciaguida as Vice President at our New York City office, marking another milestone in our East Coast expansion,” commented Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global.“Michael brings extensive experience in industries such as artificial intelligence, manufacturing, and technology and boasts a vast network from his previous collaborations with many of the largest institutional giants on Wall Street. His expertise across diverse sectors, including real estate, energy, aircraft, and technology, makes him a valuable addition to our team.”

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at ... .

