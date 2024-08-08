Liftout Capital's Acquisition Of Pay4leads, Inc. Fuels Private Equity-Backed Growth In Roofing, Siding, & Windows Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liftout Capital, a Denver-based holding company, today announced its of Pay4Leads, Inc., a leading performance marketing firm renowned for its expertise in lead generation and customer acquisition. This strategic acquisition represents Liftout Capital's second company purchase and aligns with its focus on partnering with founder-owned lower middle service providers.Pay4Leads, Inc., which has demonstrated substantial success in the tree care industry through its DBA Tree Leads Today platform, is now extending its services into the roofing, siding, and windows markets with Roof Leads Today. This expansion reflects Pay4Leads' strategy of leveraging its proven lead generation model to capture opportunities in high-growth sectors. Notably, Roof Leads Today will offer exclusive leads per zip code, ensuring that partners receive highly targeted opportunities. The success of the initial 12 partnerships has been substantial, setting a strong precedent for future growth.In addition to these achievements, Pay4Leads is preparing to launch a significant partnership with a major roofing franchise this summer. This move is anticipated to further strengthen Roof Leads Today's market presence and drive additional growth. The roofing industry, in particular, has seen a significant increase in marketing investments by mid eight-figure companies, some of which are private equity-backed.“We are excited to welcome Pay4Leads into the Liftout Capital family,” said Eric Wolf, Partner at Liftout Capital.“We look forward to collaborating with Chris and Don Dowd to replicate their success from the tree care sector across multiple residential services verticals.”Don Dowd, Founder of Pay4Leads, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,“Joining forces with Liftout Capital offers us tremendous potential. Their strategic vision and operational expertise will support our growth and enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”Chris Dowd, CEO of Pay4Leads, Inc., added,“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Pay4Leads. With Liftout Capital's support, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and drive growth in new markets. The success of our initial partnerships and the upcoming launch with a major roofing franchise are testament to the potential of our new vertical.”Bo Sutton, Partner at Liftout, also shared optimism, saying,“We believe that our investment in Pay4Leads will build upon the company's impressive legacy and propel it into its next phase of growth. We are eager to work closely with Chris and Don to achieve these objectives.”The transaction was financed by Five Points Capital and Source Capital, with Davis Graham and Stubbs serving as legal counsel for Liftout Capital.About Liftout Capital:Liftout Capital is a Denver-based investment holding company that focuses on lower middle market founder-owned businesses. Leveraging extensive industry expertise, Liftout Capital accelerates growth in business and industrial service companies with $1-10 million in EBITDA. For more information, visit ( ).About Pay4Leads, Inc.:Pay4Leads, Inc. is a leading performance marketing company specializing in high-quality lead generation and measurable results for clients across various industries. Known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, Pay4Leads is a trusted partner for businesses aiming to enhance their customer acquisition strategies.For additional information, please visit ( ) and ( ).PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today's targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

