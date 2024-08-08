Scpharmaceuticals To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SCPH), a company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that scPharmaceuticals management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to discuss the results for the second quarter 2024 and provide a business update.



Participants should dial 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) with the conference code 13747259.

To access the new Call meTM feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here .

The live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed here or under“News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit .

