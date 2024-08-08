(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Banana Republic, a lifestyle brand in the Gap Inc. (NYSE: ) portfolio, announces the reopening of their location at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles following the reopening of the brand's New York City flagship store in SoHo earlier this spring.

Banana Republic Celebrates the Opening of Newly Redesigned Store in Century City, California

The new premium store experience invites shoppers to explore Banana Republic's elevated aesthetic, rooted in rich storytelling and exploration, showcasing exceptional timeless design and versatile styling that blends fashion, art, and global culture. Redesigned in collaboration with renowned architect and interior designer Noa Santos of NAINOA, with artwork curated by creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel and the in-house Banana Republic team, this newly elevated store design and retail experience creates an immersive backdrop for discovering the brand's latest collections.

Upon entering the store, guests experience the art of living with an atmosphere that blends elegance and comfort, harmoniously connected to the open-air mall. The redesigned space features Venetian plaster walls, brass accents, and white oak floors, blending the brand's heritage with timeless natural elements. Blond wood arches separate the spaces, creating a modern coastal vibe and a sense of scale and proportion, encouraging shoppers to explore layered rooms with a curated selection of premium products that span fashion, art, books and more.

Shoppers are encouraged to view the finest books in partnership with Taschen, Cote Bougie scented candles from Morocco, and artwork brought in from New York based French artist, Servane Mary, to inspire a modern, relaxed feel. Her compositions include screen printed Plexiglas tubes with inkjet prints on window film and glass panels featuring moments of the American West, as well as a work of brass metallic paint, dye oxide and silkscreen ink on canvas. Sculptures by Jonathan Shlafer,

Vince Skelly, and Nadia Yaron will be on display along with her work, creating a curation that embodies Banana Republic's spirit of exploration and appreciation for craftsmanship.

The store will also offer a range of premier services designed to enhance the Banana Republic shopping experience, including a spacious, open-seating fitting room lounge with dedicated styling area, as well as an in-house tailor, spotlighting the craftsmanship and premium materials ever-present in Banana Republic collections.

Discover the evolution of Banana Republic and find inspiration in every corner.

Westfield Century City, second floor

Spaces H57, H67

10250 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Monday - Thursday: 10AM - 9PM

Friday - Saturday: 10AM - 10PM

Sunday: 11AM - 8PM

Phone Number: (310) 286-2754

The latest collections from Banana Republic alongside any store news, can be found at bananarepublic. Follow @bananarepublic to discover in-store events and more.

About Banana Republic:

Banana Republic is a storyteller's brand, outfitting the modern explorer with high-quality, expertly crafted collections and experiences to inspire and enrich their journeys. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online and company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit and follow @BananaRepublic on social channels.

