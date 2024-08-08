Marketing Initiative Bears Fruit For Ontario’S Tender Fruit Growers

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GUELPH, Ontario – The of Ontario is investing up to $1.6 million over four years to support Ontario Tender Fruit Growers in purchasing display bins branded with the Foodland Ontario logo. This will help consumers identify seasonal, locally grown tender fruits when shopping in grocery stores.

“Our province is home to a bounty of fresh tender fruits sought after world-wide. Through this cost-share with the Ontario Tender Fruit Growers, we are ensuring more people can identify and choose locally grown fruit,” said Rob Flack, of agriculture, food and agribusiness.“Many purchase decisions are made at the point of sale, so these bins will help consumers source the best fruit available while supporting our farmers and strengthening our provincial economy.”

Display bins branded with the Foodland Ontario logo increase in-store product visibility and secure shelf space during peak season to create demand and support for Ontario grown fruit. This investment will help customers easily identify locally grown and in-season items such as peaches, nectarines, cherries, plums, apricots, fresh table grapes and pears.

“On behalf of growers, I extend our sincere appreciation for this support,” said Phil Tregunno, Chair, Ontario Tender Fruit Growers.“These display bins help elevate awareness of local tender fruit and ensure consumers can easily identify what is grown close to home.”

This initiative will help achieve the Grow Ontario Strategy goal of increasing consumption of food locally grown, raised and produced by 30 percent by 2032.

