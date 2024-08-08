Galushchenko, U.S. Congress Delegation Discuss Protection Of Energy Facilities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of German Galushchenko met with a delegation of the U.S. to discuss preparations for the heating season and the protection of energy facilities in Ukraine.

That's according to the ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The leadership of the of Energy and the congressmen discussed the current state of Ukraine's preparations for the autumn-winter period and the priority needs for energy facilities protection systems. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives delegation praised the government's efforts to prepare for the heating season and assured that they would continue to deepen cooperation with the Ministry of Energy in support of Ukraine's energy independence," the statement said.

Galushchenko briefed the delegation on the Ministry's work to implement the Peace Formula in the field of energy security.

In addition, the minister and representatives of the U.S. Congress visited one of the energy facilities that was damaged by Russian attacks.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives and discussed, among other things, the stopping of any attempts by Russia to prolong the war.

Photo: Ministry of Energy