Injury Toll From Aug 6 Missile Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district on August 6 has risen to 13.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The injury toll from a missile attack on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district on August 6 increased to 13: a 52-year-old woman also sought medical help," the Regional Prosecutor's Office said.
Earlier it was reported about 12 injured and 1 dead person.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of August 6, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a high-density residential area in the central part of Kharkiv, likely using an Iskander missile. According to the police, buildings, a polyclinic, facades, windows of residential buildings, and at least 25 civilian cars were damaged.
