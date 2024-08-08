Ukraine At Paris 2024 Games: Nasibov Seals Silver, Beleniuk Wins Bronze In Greco-Roman Wrestling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov had their decisive fights at the Paris 2024 Games on Thursday.
That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
In the under 67kg category, Nasibov became a silver medalist, having lost to Iran's Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi (5:6).
This is Nasibov's second Olympic silver throughout his career.
Tokyo Games gold winner Zhan Beleniuk (under 87kg) secured a bronze medal in the clash with Poland's Arkadiusz Kulynycz (3:1).
This is Beleniuk's third Olympic medal after he sealed silver in Rio 2016 and gold in Tokyo 2020.
The Paris 2024 Games will complete on August 11.
