The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kenneth L. Funderburk As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Kenneth L. Funderburk, a distinguished figure in the realm of litigation law, continues to uphold a legacy of excellence and commitment to his clients. As the senior partner at Funderburk Law Group in Phenix City, Alabama, since 1985, Mr. Funderburk has amassed over five decades of experience in the industry.

With a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Samford College, a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Alabama, and extensive coursework in sociology at Mississippi State University, Mr. Funderburk's academic background reflects his dedication to excellence in the field of law.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Funderburk has demonstrated expertise in litigation law, representing clients in a wide range of legal matters. His remarkable achievements include co-founding and co-owning a chain of pawn shops operating across five states for over 40 years, serving as a part-time county attorney in Russell County, Alabama, for 15 years, and engaging in various ventures as a real estate developer, rental property owner, and motel operator.

Mr. Funderburk's contributions to the legal profession extend beyond his practice. He has authored two published books, including "Medusa's Lair: A Chic Sparks Fish House Gang Novel" and "The Fish House Gang," showcasing his passion for storytelling and literature.

In addition to his legal pursuits, Mr. Funderburk is actively involved in his community and has received numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. His dedication to excellence has been recognized by real estate associations, regional churches, Rotary International, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Looking ahead, Mr. Funderburk remains committed to preserving the legacy of The Funderburk Law Group, mentoring the burgeoning legal careers of his son, and pursuing his passion for painting in his spare time.

