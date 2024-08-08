Radisson Hotel Group Accelerates Expansion In Tamil Nadu With Signing Of 100-Room Park Inn By Radisson Chennai ECR

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the 100-room Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR. Set to open in Q2 2028, the new hotel marks the debut of Park Inn by Radisson brand in Chennai and is being developed in partnership with Chanda Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Nadu's robust economic growth and strategic position as a diverse hub catering to a wide range of travelers makes it an important for the Group.



Conveniently located on Chennai's bustling East Coast Road, Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR offers unmatched accessibility for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel is easily reachable from Chennai International Airport, Chennai Central, and Chennai Bus Terminal by car or taxi. It further enjoys proximity to Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) which is among the key business hubs in Chennai and home to major corporations.



"Tamil Nadu offers a significant opportunity to us for growth and expansion. With its diverse and strong demand, the region has an appetite for hotels and resorts across segments. This new signing is a welcome addition to our existing portfolio and allows us to leverage the region's growing tourism potential. By expanding in key markets like Chennai, we aim to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences across our portfolio in South Asia," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"We are delighted to announce the expansion of our upper-midscale brand, Park Inn by Radisson, into Chennai. This new signing marks our fourth hotel in this dynamic city, complementing our existing brands such as Radisson Blu and Park Plaza. This development is a key milestone in our ongoing growth in South India, following our recent signing of Park Inn by Radisson Bengaluru Whitefield. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our presence in the region." said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Upon opening, Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR will provide an array of premium amenities designed for a comfortable and enjoyable stay. The hotel will feature 100 well-appointed rooms, including both standard rooms and suites. Guests can dine at the all-day restaurant and bar, and for events and gatherings, the hotel will offer a spacious banquet hall and two meeting rooms spanning across 4,500+ sq. ft. Additional amenities include a wellness center, a swimming pool, and convenient basement parking.



Guests staying at Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR will enjoy easy access to several prime locations. Nearby attractions include the Dakshina Chitra Heritage Museum, ECR Beach, the bustling Old Mahabalipuram Road, the Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple, Kovalam Beach, and SIPCOT Chennai, an important industrial park.



"We are honored to partner with Radisson Hotel Group for introducing Park Inn by Radisson Chennai ECR to Chennai. This collaboration combines our local expertise with the Group's global hospitality standards, ensuring a superior experience for all our guests. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to contributing to Chennai's vibrant hospitality landscape," said J. Ramachandran, Managing Director, Chanda Hotels Pvt. Ltd.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 180 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

