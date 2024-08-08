Terra Dygital Selected As Strategic IT Partner For Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Terra Dygital, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, has been chosen as the strategic IT partner for Amaroq Minerals, a prominent player in the industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing Amaroq Minerals' infrastructure and operational capabilities at their Nalunaq Mine in Greenland.As Amaroq Minerals continues to expand its operations, the collaboration with Terra Dygital is poised to strengthen its IT framework. Terra Dygital will leverage its expertise in managed IT services to streamline Amaroq Minerals' IT operations, improve efficiency, and ensure scalability to support future growth initiatives."We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Amaroq Minerals," said David Thomas, CEO & Founder at Terra Dygital. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative IT solutions that align with Amaroq Minerals' strategic objectives. By integrating our comprehensive IT services, we aim to optimize their digital infrastructure and empower their workforce."Terra Dygital's tailored approach to IT management will encompass a range of services including cybersecurity solutions, cloud computing, and IT support. In addition, Terra Dygital will be installing and managing the communications network, access control and video surveillance at site. These initiatives are designed to bolster Amaroq Minerals' technological resilience and enable seamless operations across its mining sites.The collaboration between Terra Dygital is poised to propel Amaroq Minerals forward in its sustainable mining practices.About Terra Dygital Solutions:Terra Dygital is a leading provider of tailored IT services, dedicated to optimizing organizational efficiency and fostering growth through innovative technology solutions. Specializing in managed IT services, cybersecurity, Microsoft Power Platform, communications, and network infrastructure management, we empower businesses across diverse sectors to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our extensive track record of success, having served over 50 clients in the mining industry alone.About Amaroq Minerals Ltd.:Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.For more information about Terra Dygital and its comprehensive IT services, visit .For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Alex PourianDirector of Business Development...604.644.4595

