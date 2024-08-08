OPSWAT Acquires Inquest, Strengthening Government Go-To-Market Strategy, Network Detection, And Threat Intelligence Capabilities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced its of InQuest, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider known for its Deep File Inspection and RetroHunting technologies. InQuest is highly regarded for protecting the United States Department of Defense (DoD) customers with its appliances that peer up to and beyond Layer 7, and combined with their threat intelligence solutions, have a proven track record of protecting the nation's most critical networks.

OPSWAT's relationship with InQuest has significantly grown since their technology partnership was established in 2013 when OPSWAT's MetaDefender module was integrated with InQuest's Network Detection and Respond solution for a joint customer at the United States Pentagon.

With this acquisition, OPSWAT will accelerate its go-to-market strategy for the government market and enhance protection against network-based threats. By merging InQuest's threat intelligence capabilities with OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud and FileScan into a single repository, OPSWAT will significantly boost its intelligence capabilities. InQuest customers will also benefit from enhanced Network Detection and Response (NDR) with built-in integration with MetaDefender.

"The combination of InQuest's technology with OPSWAT's MetaDefender platform will enhance the efficacy of threat intelligence and prevention, further enabling public sector organizations and other critical sectors to operate securely and efficiently," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT . "I have personally worked with Michael Arcamone for more than 10 years and I am excited to take our partnership to the next level. Together, we will accelerate our commitment to providing critical organizations with comprehensive, prevention-based protection against evolving threats."

"We are thrilled to join the OPSWAT team," said Michael Arcamone, former CEO of InQuest and now Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Federal Sales at OPSWAT. "This acquisition allows us to leverage OPSWAT's extensive resources and expertise to further develop our technologies and provide even greater value to our customers."

Pedram Amini, former CTO of InQuest, will join OPSWAT's leadership team as Chief Scientist. In this role, he will spearhead advancements in threat intelligence, machine learning, and email security solutions, driving innovation and enhancing the company's capabilities in these critical areas. Amini launched InQuest Labs during his briefing at Blackhat USA 2019, and the community has since grown to thousands of users working in collaboration to discover and disrupt malware operations. Amini will help drive the integration of the InQuest Labs, MetaDefender and FileScan communities to further empower independent researchers around the globe in our collective battle against malicious campaigns.

This acquisition marks a major milestone as OPSWAT continues to grow as an industry leader with comprehensive, prevention-based cybersecurity solutions. To learn more about the acquisition, hear from Benny Czarny and Michael Arcamone here:

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years, OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device." philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life.

