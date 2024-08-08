“Inactive” Movie: America's Economic Future Threatened By Inactivity Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Karl TalbotLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new documentary "Inactive: America's Silent Killer" has captivated audiences worldwide, exposing a dire crisis in America: the richest country in the world is also the sickest. This groundbreaking highlights the alarming impact of inactivity on national security, health, and economic stability."Inactive: America's Silent Killer" reveals that 52% of U.S. schools have no physical education programs. The rise of smartphones as virtual babysitters and poor nutrition has led to a dramatic decrease in physical activity among children. The film argues that redirecting just 0.5% of the U.S. military budget to physical education programs could reverse this crisis.The documentary features exclusive footage of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr ., the only candidate addressing this crisis in his platform. "Mr. Kennedy is the only candidate who sees the urgency of this crisis and proposes a solution," says award-winning filmmaker Karl Talbot, producer of "Inactive: America's Silent Killer." "This issue affects Americans' productivity, physical and mental health, and the healthcare system. Yet it is a human crisis that could be easily controlled."Talbot emphasizes the importance of implementing daily physical education in schools. "Schools are the only places where all kids are gathered together, which is why it's crucial to ensure all schools provide a minimum of 30 to 60 minutes of PE every morning. In contrast, China has between one and two hours of daily physical activity."The film does not oppose technology; instead, it advocates for innovative solutions like EyeClick, which has developed smart projections to help children move and learn simultaneously.The solution to this crisis is straightforward: elect a President who prioritizes this health crisis, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and implement PE programs in all schools within the next 12 months. Non-profit organization PHIT America , led by the former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, is actively working to implement PE programs in the most affected schools across the United States. Their hands-on approach includes providing essential equipment and developing engaging curriculums that inspire kids to be active, proving that with the right support, reversing this crisis is within reach.The producer is currently in discussions with national and international sponsors to promote the movie and its solutions."Inactive: America's Silent Killer" is available online at: .

