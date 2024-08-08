The Healing Heroes Launches With Resounding Success, Garnering Over 3000 Downloads In First Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

– New Podcast Spotlights Unconventional Healing Methods for Overcoming Trauma –

DARIEN, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healing Heroes Podcast , a thought-provoking new series, has launched with resounding success, amassing over 3,000 downloads to date since first airing in July. Conceived by marketing executive Chandler Stroud, this podcast aims to empower high-achieving women through an exploration of unconventional and innovative healing methods.

Inspired by her own journey towards healing, Stroud's vision for the podcast emerged from a profound realization. Despite her seemingly perfect life, she struggled with unaddressed trauma manifesting as severe anxiety, exhaustion, physical ailments, and a lack of fulfillment. Determined to confront these issues, Stroud embarked on a soul-searching quest, exploring solutions that went beyond simple coping mechanisms. Her extensive research and consultations with leading practitioners across various healing modalities led to a life-altering path that proved effective, and revitalized her outlook.

Stroud curated a board of twelve esteemed practitioners and advisors that she worked with throughout her own journey, forming the "Healing Heroes". Each expert offer a unique perspective on healing, spanning empowerment, spirituality, myofascial release, psychology, astrology, acupuncture, EMDR, human design, energy healing, and more. Together, they foster exploration of mental and physical wellness through innovative methods, aiming to inspire listeners with practical wisdom and transformative approaches.

"I am thrilled to launch The Healing Heroes alongside this exceptional team of thought leaders and to witness its overwhelmingly positive reception," says Stroud. "My goal is to redefine healing for women by providing pathways to authentic, transformative change, not just temporary relief."

Each episode of The Healing Heroes features thoughtful dialogues between Stroud and each Healing Hero. While Heroes remain constant, the topics explored evolve continuously. Seventeen episodes have been released, with a new episode scheduled every Wednesday. The podcast's impactful debut underscores the growing interest in recognizing diverse healing modalities and holistic well-being.

The Healing Heroes

Jennifer Baumgold , LCSW

Zach Carlsen , Human Design Coach

Jacques Depardieu , MSOM, LAc, Acupuncturist, Herbalist

Cait DeMello , MEd, Confidence and Empowerment Coach

Ophira Edut , Astrologer

Nicole Kim , Yoga, Sound Healing & Thai Massage Practitioner

Katherine MacLane , Energy Coach

Rev. Lizzie McManus-Dail , Reverend

Katie Wee , Mindset Coach

Lea Morgan , Psychic Medium

Bonnie Heim, Accountability Coach, ALL IN by Teddi Mellencamp

Karen Remele, LMT, PTA/L, MFR Therapist

