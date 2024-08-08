FOUR BEURER BLOOD PRESSURE DEVICES RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT INDUSTRY RECOGNITION BY PROMINENT MEDICAL BODY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The BM72, BM82, BM69, BC54W all met the Validated Device Listing criteria – a major nod for their reliability and trustworthiness for users and healthcare professionals

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beurer,

the leading digital device brand with over 100-year heritage, is proud to announce the completion of a rigorous application process culminating in an official validation and listing as a US Blood Pressure Device. This means that the product/s meet the Validated Device Listing ("VDLTM") criteria (as listed on validatebp) for validation of clinical accuracy, based on the independent review and acceptance of documentation submitted by the manufacturer.

The listing confirms that Beurer's products adhere to stringent clinical accuracy standards, establishing reliability and trustworthiness for both users and healthcare professionals alike.

"It is such an accomplishment to have four of our blood pressure monitors be officially recognized by such a prestigious and objective collective of experts. Earning a place on the VDLTM further secures our position as an innovator in digital blood pressure devices with products that people can rely on," said Britta Dittrich, President of Beurer North America.

How is VDLTM Criteria established?

Validated Device Listing criteria is established by the Independent Review Committee and analyzed for clinical accuracy, based on the independent review and acceptance of documentation submitted by the manufacturer. They do not receive funding from any device manufacturer or other third party in relation to the development of the VDLTM

Criteria or VDLTM

process.



The Beurer monitors that underwent the VDLTM application process and approval include:



BM72 - Beurer Auto 400 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, a Forbes' "Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2023" recipient, delivers clinical precision for home monitoring. It features irregular heartbeat detection, a cuff position indicator, and stores up to 60 readings for one user.

BM82 – The Deluxe 600 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Bluetooth® has a large illuminated display and World Health Organization (WHO) risk indicator scale, storing 180 readings for two users. Ensuring accuracy with cuff positioning and a patented resting indicator.

BM69 – The Bluetooth® Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor ensures clinical accuracy with a cuff position indicator, with a universal cuff, and color-coded risk indicator. The device syncs with the free Beurer HealthManager Pro app stores up to 200 readings for 2 users and features an extra-large LCD display for easy reading. BC54W – The Beurer Premium 800W Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor-a fully wireless device designed for convenient home use. Syncs results via Bluetooth® with the free Beurer HealthManager Pro app. Featuring a large, illuminated display, with irregular heartbeat detection, and a colorful risk indicator scale, the Beurer Premium 800W offers 120 memory spaces for up to 2 users.

