Pet Dental Health Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Pet Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Dental Health Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pet dental health market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with its size increasing from $6.12 billion in 2023 to $6.56 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $8.75 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by factors such as rising pet ownership, humanization trends, and advancements in veterinary dentistry.

Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization Drive Market Growth

The growth of the pet dental health market is significantly fueled by the increasing number of pet owners and the humanization of pets. With more people treating their pets as family members, there is heightened awareness of the importance of oral health in overall pet well-being. This awareness is further supported by educational campaigns from pet care brands and a rise in the incidence of pet dental disorders. The World Animal Foundation's report indicates substantial pet ownership, with 65.1 million dogs and 46.5 million cats in the U.S. alone, highlighting a growing need for comprehensive dental health solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pet dental health market include Virbac Animal Health, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Nestlé SA. Companies are focusing on product innovation to enhance their market position. For example, Bow Wow Labs, Inc. introduced the 4in1 enzymatic toothpaste gel and toothbrush for pets in January 2022, featuring natural components designed to support healthy gums and freshen breath.

Trends in the market include a focus on preventive care, innovations in dental products, and a rising emphasis on premium products. Veterinary dental services are also on the rise, reflecting the market's shift towards comprehensive pet dental care.

Segments:

.By Type: Products, Services

.By Indication: Gum Diseases, Endodontic Diseases, Dental Calculus, Oral Tumor, Other Indications

.By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animal Types

.By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pet dental health market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing pet ownership and growing awareness of pet health.

Pet Dental Health Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Dental Health Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet dental health market size , pet dental health market drivers and trends, pet dental health market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet dental health market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

