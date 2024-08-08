Kim Hartmann Promoted To Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Appointed To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) McCormack Baron Salazar is pleased to announce the of Kim Hartmann to Executive Vice President and Chief Officer

- Vincent Bennett, CEO of McCormack Baron SalazarSAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- McCormack Baron Salazar is pleased to announce the promotion of Kim Hartmann to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition to her new role, Kim has also been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.Kim joined McCormack Baron Salazar in 2007, bringing with her a wealth of experience in finance and strategic management. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership and financial acumen, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. Her promotion to Executive Vice President and CFO is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and the high regard in which she is held by her colleagues and the industry.In her new capacity, Kim will oversee financial planning, risk management, and reporting. Her appointment to the Board of Directors further underscores her integral role in shaping the future direction of McCormack Baron Salazar."Kim Hartmann's promotion to Executive Vice President and CFO, and her appointment to the Board of Directors, reflect her outstanding contributions and commitment to our organization," said Vincent Bennett, CEO of McCormack Baron Salazar. "Her leadership will continue to drive our financial strategy and support our mission of creating vibrant, sustainable communities."Kim holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant, as well as a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector. She has previously held positions at Rubin Brown. Her comprehensive knowledge and innovative approach have been instrumental in the successful execution of numerous high-profile projects at McCormack Baron Salazar."I am honored to take on this expanded role and join the Board of Directors," said Kim Hartmann. "I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to drive financial excellence and support the company's strategic goals. Together, we will build on our successes and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation."We congratulate Kim Hartmann on her well-deserved promotion and her new role on the Board of Directors.About McCormack Baron Salazar: McCormack Baron Salazar is a leading developer, property manager, and asset manager of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has pioneered community development and urban revitalization in 48 cities, building over 25,000 high-quality homes with total development costs exceeding $5 billion. With a focus on creating high-quality, affordable housing, the company has successfully transformed neighborhoods across the United States for over 50 years. For more information, visit .

