Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Portable And Stable Stand For Safely Lighting Fireworks

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Naufahu P. of Salt Lake City, UT is the creator of the Fireworks Holster, a sliding storage holster for fireworks designed to improve safety when transporting and igniting fireworks. The system features a sliding tray to support several fireworks, allowing users to keep them secure and upright while being lit to maintain optimal safety. The device is comprised of **see US patent application #17/838,843 and refer to Lines (0030) through Lines (0046) for specifications of materials used and on various sizes of how the device is built.The holster device is portable via an attached carrying strap and can be used on uneven terrain. Users insert fireworks into the sliding tray, secure them in an upright position, and safely ignite them for enjoyment on special occasions. Ultimately, the holster improves safety and saves time when setting off fireworks.Using pyrotechnics like fireworks during special events can be a fun and exciting event, albeit dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. Increasing awareness about the dangers associated with handling fireworks has driven the demand for safety devices. There are several devices currently available like launch tubes, stands, and remote ignition systems; however, each of these has downsides like not retaining enough stability or taking too much time to set up.Ultimately, fireworks safety is expanding as innovation is sought within this niche industry. The Fireworks Holster provides several improvements over current devices, utilizing a secure and stable tray to support several fireworks while utilizing its strap for portability. The system is innovative and versatile and offers a significant addition to any manufacturer's product line.Naufahu was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fireworks Holster product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fireworks Holster can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

