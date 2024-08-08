Surgepays Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, (NASDAQ: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), will release its second quarter 2024 results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. On the same day, at 5:00 pm ET, management will host a call to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at surgepays, or by registering at the following link: Second Quarter Financial Results Call .

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the U.S.). Participant access code is 650138.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until August 27, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the U.S.). Replay passcode is 51057.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and wireless company focused on the underserved. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays for more information.

