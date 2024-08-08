Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market has demonstrated steady growth, expanding from $7.06 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. It will grow to $8.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. This growth is attributed to a surge in the plastic manufacturing industry, globalization of plastic production, stringent regulatory compliance, packaging industry expansion, and recycling initiatives.

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry Drives Market Growth

The automotive industry is a significant driver of the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. Plastic processing equipment is vital for optimizing manufacturing processes, ensuring material quality, and producing plastic components used in vehicles. For instance, vehicle production in the United States increased to 11.77 million units in July 2023, up from 10.91 million units in June 2023, highlighting the sector's robust growth and its impact on equipment demand.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Piovan Group, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., and Wittmann Technology GmbH are advancing technological innovations to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in October 2022, LS Mtron Co. Ltd. launched AI Molding Assistant and Smart Weight Control-AI-based systems designed to enhance molding efficiency and accuracy.

In a strategic development, advanced technologies like AI and robotics are increasingly integrated into plastic processing auxiliary equipment. These innovations focus on improving process automation, remote diagnostics, and custom solutions for diverse applications.

Segments:

.Type: Conveying Equipment, Extrusion Equipment, Blending Equipment, Drying Equipment, Heat Transfer Equipment, Plastic Processing Robots, Size Reduction Equipment, Material Storage Equipment, Other Equipment

.Molding Technique: Injection Technique, Blow Technique, Extrusion Technique, Compression Technique, Other Molding Techniques

.Application: Food, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on plastic processing auxiliary equipment market size, plastic processing auxiliary equipment market drivers and trends, plastic processing auxiliary equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The plastic processing auxiliary equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Global Market Report 2024



Plastic Processing Machinery Global Market Report 2024



Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube