Tiphaus Announces A New Integration With The Toast Platform

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, TipHaus is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem . This integration is designed to allow restaurants to automatically calculate and distribute tips according to each restaurant's specific needs and goals, which may help eliminate tip-based errors, fraud, and complications.

TipHaus is an industry-leading tip distribution software. Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

“We are thrilled to welcome TipHaus to the Toast Partner Ecosystem and delighted to offer our customers easier automation for their tipping processes,” says Keith Corbin, Senior Director of Integration Partnerships at Toast.“By partnering with TipHaus, restaurants can now take advantage of deep customizable features alongside Toast's flexible platform to make tipping processes more efficient for restaurant operators and staff alike.

Restaurant Group Hops n' Drops has been utilizing TipHaus since 2019 and shared their positive experience with TipHaus integrating into their POS. "Our team members are thrilled with the tip transparency and accuracy provided by integrating TipHaus tip distribution software and Toast POS. Knowing exactly how their tips are calculated and paid out has brought our team a higher level of satisfaction and trust. Happy team members make for a thriving and positive restaurant environment, which is what Hops n' Drops restaurants are all about." says Kevin Eggen, the CEO of Hops n' Drops.

The integration of Toast POS and TipHaus offers Toast customers a seamless solution for automated tip pooling and sharing, streamlining their operations and enhancing employee satisfaction. With TipHaus, Toast customers can expect speedy tip payments for their staff, and increased transparency in tip policies, often leading to improved employee retention, productivity, and longer tenure. Additionally, TipHaus may help reduce managerial hours and costs significantly while providing compliance checks that may help mitigate legal liability risks, ensuring a smoother and more efficient tipping process for restaurants.

“TipHaus is proud to announce our integration with Toast. We are delighted to take this important step for TipHaus with Toast, an industry-leading POS for restaurants, to help continue to deliver a seamless tip solution to innovative and hard-working owners, operators, and managers.”, shares Kirk Grogan, the COO of TipHaus.

About TipHaus

TipHaus is a leading provider of innovative tip calculation, distribution, and daily tip payments. With over 100,000 employees at TipHaus-utilized restaurants benefiting from our solutions, TipHaus's comprehensive platform offers restaurants transparent, reliable, and efficient tip management. TipHaus' software is designed to eliminate manual errors and discrepancies, which may help users comply with legal requirements regarding tip management. With a focus on streamlining tipping processes and fostering trust, TipHaus's robust software revolutionizes how tips are calculated, managed, and paid out, fostering fairness and accuracy for all stakeholders.

