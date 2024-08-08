WIJ Tech Project Launches Air Scrubber Technology To Improve Public Health

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) This company introduces AIRUSOLTM, a cutting-edge air scrubber to combat airborne pathogens and enhance health.

Wilmington, North Carolina, 8th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , WIJ Tech Projects proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art air scrubber technology, AIRUSOLTM, aimed at enhancing public by significantly improving indoor air quality. This innovation aligns with the company's dedication to developing solutions that promote health and safety in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The AIRUSOLTM air scrubber system is designed to isolate and eliminate infectious aerosols, such as COVID-19, from indoor environments.

“We are thrilled to introduce the AIRUSOLTM system, which represents a significant advancement in air quality technology. Our goal is to provide safer and healthier environments for everyone.” - CEO, WIJ Tech Projects.

Utilizing advanced filtration and UVC light technology, AIRUSOLTM captures and deactivates harmful airborne particles, ensuring cleaner and safer air for occupants. This cutting-edge system complies with ASHRAE Standard 241, which mandates the installation of HVAC systems capable of controlling the spread of infectious aerosols. WIJ Tech Projects has always been committed to public health and safety. The development of AIRUSOLTM demonstrates the company's proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by airborne diseases. This technology not only filters out harmful particles but also deactivates viruses, providing a comprehensive solution to air quality concerns in various settings.

“Our mission is to provide innovative engineering solutions that enhance public health,” said a representative from WIJ Tech Projects.“The AIRUSOLTM system is a testament to our commitment to safety and our dedication to creating healthier environments for our clients. We believe this technology will play a crucial role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and promoting overall well-being.”

AIRUSOLTM is suitable for a wide range of applications, including residential homes, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. WIJ Tech Projects offers customized solutions to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring optimal performance and maximum protection. The system's versatility and effectiveness make it an ideal choice for any indoor space requiring enhanced air quality.

WIJ Tech Projects is committed to continuous innovation and improvement. The company plans to expand the capabilities of the AIRUSOLTM system and explore new technologies to further enhance indoor air quality. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, WIJ Tech Projects aims to provide clients with the most effective and reliable air quality solutions.

About WIJ Tech Projects

WIJ Tech Projects is a leading provider of innovative engineering solutions with a focus on health, safety, and environmental stewardship. Based in Wilmington, North Carolina, the company offers a wide range of services, including system design, project management, installation, optimization, and maintenance. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, WIJ Tech Projects delivers customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

For more information about WIJ Tech Projects and their air scrubber technology, get in touch with them through the details below.

Contact

Website:

Phone Number: (+1) 910-465-2309

Address: 3205 Kitty Hawk Rd, Unit 2 Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 USA