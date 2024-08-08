Turkish manufacturing company to build 1,500-person worker camp for Romanian highway project

(MENAFN) Turkish manufacturing company Karmod has initiated a project to construct a worker camp with a capacity for 1,500 people to support the highway near Brasov, Romania, according to a company announcement on Thursday. The project encompasses a wide range of facilities, including dormitories and offices, designed to meet the needs of the workforce involved in the highway construction.



Karmod Sales Manager Ozay Kemal Karakucuk detailed that the project involves the production and delivery of 15,343 square meters of container structures within a 45-day timeframe. These structures will accommodate 1,500 personnel simultaneously, providing dormitories, dining halls, offices, kitchens, common areas, laboratories, and laundries, ensuring that the workforce is well-supported during the construction process.



The dormitory buildings are specifically designed to house engineers, foremen, and workers, offering a total bed capacity for 1,032 individuals. The project employs demountable container models, which are transported to Romania by road, facilitating simultaneous production at the factory and installation on-site.



Karakucuk emphasized that these container structures are equipped with special insulation to endure the harsh winter conditions of the Carpathian Mountains. The buildings, used in the Sibiu-Fagaras highway construction, feature stone wool insulation in the walls, roof panels, and floors to provide optimal climate comfort for the personnel during the severe winter months.

