Emergence Of Automation Across The World To Support The Growth Of Manure Removal Robot Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global manure removal robot is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in the animal husbandry sector's expansion, which favors manure removal robots' demand. Additionally, the use of manure removal robots involves the monitoring of farmed animals, such as dairy cattle, pigs, and chickens, where interference can help minimize waste and environmental pollution and enhance animal and efficiency on the farm. However, the high cost of incorporating manure removal robot has restrained the growth of the market.



The global manure removal robot market is expected to grow from USD 80 million in 2016 to USD 129.6 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in the forecast period.

The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have led to a decline in the manure removal robot's sales, thereby restraining the growth of the market for a while.

North America dominates the market based on favorable government regulations, deployment of the latest technology, and the surge in collision rates.

The Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth in the market due to major key players' presence, increasing the adoption of the latest technologies.

The fixed segment caters to the highest markets share among the different type of the market.

The cattle segment caters to the highest market share among the application in the market.





Key Players



JOZ B.V

Pellon Group Oy

Lely

Peter Prinzing Gmbh

Delaval Inc.

Gea Group

Schauer Agrotronic Gmbh

Jansen Poultry Equipment

Lind Jensen Agri

Henan Hengyin Automation Technology Co., Ltd

Roomba

Beetl Robotics

Biocom Technology



Manure Removal Robot Market: Segmentation

By Type



Fixed

Mobile



By Application



Pig Farm

Cattle Farm

Sheep Farm

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





