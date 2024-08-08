Emergence Of Automation Across The World To Support The Growth Of Manure Removal Robot Market
The global manure removal robot market is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in the animal husbandry sector's expansion, which favors manure removal robots' demand. Additionally, the use of manure removal robots involves the monitoring of farmed animals, such as dairy cattle, pigs, and chickens, where interference can help minimize waste and environmental pollution and enhance animal health and efficiency on the farm. However, the high cost of incorporating manure removal robot has restrained the growth of the market.
The global manure removal robot market is expected to grow from USD 80 million in 2016 to USD 129.6 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in the forecast period.
The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have led to a decline in the manure removal robot's sales, thereby restraining the growth of the market for a while.
North America dominates the market based on favorable government regulations, deployment of the latest technology, and the surge in collision rates.
The Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth in the market due to major key players' presence, increasing the adoption of the latest technologies.
The fixed segment caters to the highest markets share among the different type of the market.
The cattle segment caters to the highest market share among the application in the market.
Key Players
JOZ B.V
Pellon Group Oy
Lely
Peter Prinzing Gmbh
Delaval Inc.
Gea Group
Schauer Agrotronic Gmbh
Jansen Poultry Equipment
Lind Jensen Agri
Henan Hengyin Automation Technology Co., Ltd
Roomba
Beetl Robotics
Biocom Technology
Manure Removal Robot Market: Segmentation
By Type
Fixed
Mobile
By Application
Pig Farm
Cattle Farm
Sheep Farm
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific
South America
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
