Mohamed Yunus to assume role of interim premier in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) Nobel Peace Prize laureate and renowned microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus is set to assume the role of interim prime in Bangladesh, just two days after the departure of former Prime Minister Hasina. Hasina, who had previously clashed with Yunus both publicly and legally, fled the country amidst turmoil. Yunus, celebrated globally for his innovative work in economic development, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his efforts to alleviate poverty through his Grameen Bank, which has empowered millions of rural women with microfinance.



Yunus's rise to prominence came as a result of his groundbreaking work in microfinance, which fundamentally changed the economic landscape for many impoverished communities. His Nobel Prize acceptance speech emphasized his belief that people were not meant to endure suffering and poverty. Although Yunus briefly considered entering politics after receiving the Nobel Prize, he abandoned these plans due to opposition from the ruling elite. The recent political unrest, marked by Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent flight, has paved the way for Yunus to lead an interim government.



The appointment of Yunus was decided in a high-level meeting involving President Mohamed Chehabeddine, senior military officials, and leaders of the student-led "Students Against Discrimination" movement, which played a significant role in the protests that led to Hasina's resignation. The presidency confirmed that Yunus would lead the transitional government, reflecting his broad-based support and the desire for stability in the country.



MENAFN08082024000045015682ID1108532148