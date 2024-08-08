World Health Organization holds emergency committee to tackle Mpox spree

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) has announced the convening of an emergency committee to address the growing concern surrounding the spread of mpox beyond the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed this decision during a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday. The purpose of this emergency committee is to assess the current outbreak and determine whether it should be classified as a public health emergency of international concern. The meeting is expected to take place as soon as possible, reflecting the urgency of the situation.



The DRC has been grappling with a severe outbreak of mpox since the beginning of this year. This illness is characterized by a range of symptoms, including a skin rash, fever, headache, muscle and back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The disease can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or animals carrying the virus. The ongoing outbreak in the DRC has highlighted the need for a coordinated international response to prevent further spread.



The decision to convene the emergency committee underscores the potential global health risks posed by mpox. As the virus has already begun to spread outside of the DRC, the WHO is taking proactive measures to assess the situation and mobilize resources to combat the outbreak. This move aims to enhance surveillance, improve response strategies, and coordinate efforts among international health agencies to manage and contain the disease effectively.



The outcomes of the emergency committee's assessment will play a critical role in shaping the global response to mpox. If the outbreak is declared a public health emergency of international concern, it could lead to increased funding, more comprehensive monitoring, and broader international collaboration. The WHO’s intervention reflects a commitment to addressing the threat posed by mpox and ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to protect public health worldwide.

