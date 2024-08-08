Dubai PCFC records robust financial performance, growth for 2023

(MENAFN) Dubai Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced strong financial results for the fiscal year 2023, reporting total revenues of AED 1.75 billion, equivalent to approximately USD476.5 million. The corporation's net profits surged by an impressive 33.47 percent, reaching AED 654 million, compared to AED 490 million in the previous year. This substantial growth reflects PCFC's resilience and financial stability within a highly competitive market, underscoring its ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.



The 2023 annual report, recently published by PCFC, provides a comprehensive overview of the organization's continuous development and significant achievements over the past year. The report highlights the successes across various divisions within the corporation, illustrating its commitment to progress and excellence. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC, noted that 2023 was a year marked by numerous milestones and forward strides. He emphasized the corporation's proactive approach, which included the implementation of a series of innovative projects and strategic initiatives, all in line with the broader vision of Dubai's leadership.



PCFC's strategic focus on integrating smart technologies and developing sustainable solutions has been a key driver of its success. These efforts have not only enhanced the corporation's operational efficiency but also significantly improved the quality of services offered to customers and partners. By aligning its strategies with the long-term goals of Dubai's leadership, PCFC has positioned itself as a leader in the region, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in service delivery.



