(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Nigerian Foreign Yusuf Tuggar urged missions to avoid interfering in the ongoing cost-of-living protests, asserting that the Nigerian is actively working to address the economic grievances of its citizens. Speaking during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja, Tuggar called for international collaboration to tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges while emphasizing that the country’s internal affairs should not be subject to foreign interference.



Tuggar highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the root causes of the unrest through various reforms. He reassured that Nigeria operates under the rule of law and is prepared to take necessary actions against any foreign entities found to be supporting the protests or meddling in domestic issues. This stern warning underscores Nigeria's stance on preserving national sovereignty and managing internal matters without external disruption.



The protests, which commenced on August 1, were initially aimed at peacefully urging the government to address the severe cost-of-living crisis affecting many Nigerians. However, the demonstrations have escalated into violence in several major cities, leading to heightened security measures by the police. This unrest has been fueled by the country’s inflation rate, which spiked to 34.19 percent in June, intensifying economic hardships and contributing to widespread public dissatisfaction.

