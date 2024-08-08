Dizzion Announces The Appointment Of Kevin Goodman To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, the leader in Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Goodman to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition underscores Dizzion's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the end user computing market.

Kevin Goodman brings a wealth of experience to Dizzion, having co-founded and served as CEO for two successful venture-backed startups: FSLogix, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2018; and RTO Software, acquired by VMware in 2010. Most recently, Goodman worked at Web Services (AWS) as a Director of Product Management in End User Computing. Although he retired from full-time work in 2024, Goodman continues to mentor CEOs, as well as students and faculty at his Alma Mater, the University of Georgia.

Reflecting on Goodman's appointment, Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion, stated, "Kevin's exceptional track record in leading innovative companies and his deep understanding of the end user computing space make him an invaluable addition to our Board. His insights and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and enhance our product offerings."

Goodman's role on the Board of Directors will involve providing strategic guidance and mentorship to the Dizzion leadership team, leveraging his extensive experience in product management and executive leadership to support the company's growth and innovation initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join Dizzion's Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Kevin Goodman. "Dizzion's commitment to delivering cutting-edge DaaS solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation in end user computing. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and helping to shape its future direction."

Goodman's appointment follows a series of strategic moves by Dizzion to bolster its leadership team and accelerate its growth trajectory. The company remains focused on delivering exceptional value to its customers through innovative DaaS solutions that enable secure, reliable, and efficient remote work environments.

