Biden says he’s not sure about peaceful transition of power in America

(MENAFN) During a recent interview with CBS News, United States President Joe Biden expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a peaceful transfer of power following the November 2024 presidential election, regardless of whether the outcome favors a Democrat or a candidate. This statement marks Biden's first interview since withdrawing from the race in July, where he candidly addressed concerns over the future landscape in the United States.



Reflecting on his apprehensions, Biden remarked, "If wins, no I’m not confident at all. If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all." His comments underscored deep-seated worries about the potential repercussions of divisive rhetoric and claims of electoral malfeasance that have surfaced in previous election cycles.



Biden highlighted his concerns over former President Donald Trump's statements, particularly referencing Trump's past remarks about a "bloodbath" in the event of an electoral loss. Biden emphasized the seriousness of such rhetoric, asserting, "He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it." The president emphasized the importance of respecting democratic processes and the peaceful transition of power, regardless of electoral outcomes.



The interview also touched upon Trump's controversial statements made during his campaign events, including references to potential disruptions in the automotive manufacturing industry linked to Chinese competition. Biden reiterated the need for a steadfast commitment to democratic principles, cautioning against undermining the integrity of the electoral process based on unsubstantiated claims.



As the 2024 election draws nearer, Biden's remarks serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing American democracy amidst heightened political polarization and contentious electoral dynamics. The president's candid assessment underscores the imperative for national leaders and the public alike to uphold democratic norms and ensure a smooth transition of power, thereby safeguarding the stability and integrity of the nation's governance.

