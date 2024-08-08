Rosatom plans on establishing nuclear power plant in Sahel state

(MENAFN) Representatives from Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, have embarked on a significant initiative in Burkina Faso, aimed at discussing and potentially advancing plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant in one of the world's most electricity-deprived nations. The delegation, currently on a four-day visit to the West African country, engaged in high-level talks with officials from Burkina Faso's Energy upon their arrival on Tuesday, as reported by local media.



During the discussions, Yacouba Zabré Gouba, the of Energy in Ouagadougou, emphasized the critical importance of the proposed nuclear power plant for Burkina Faso. Gouba highlighted that energy infrastructure is pivotal for the country's sovereignty in managing its energy resources effectively. The project holds strategic significance as Burkina Faso grapples with severe energy deficits, with only 19.5 percent of its population having access to electricity as of 2022, according to World Bank data.



Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation with a population exceeding 20 million, currently relies heavily on fossil fuels for its modest energy generation capacity of 420 megawatts. The initiative to introduce nuclear power represents a proactive step towards diversifying the country's energy mix and enhancing energy security.



The collaboration between Burkina Faso and Rosatom was formalized last October through an agreement signed after interim leader Ibrahim Traore's appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Minister Gouba expressed optimism about the visit, underscoring the government's hopeful outlook on leveraging Rosatom's expertise to address Burkina Faso's pressing energy challenges.



The ongoing discussions in Ouagadougou signify a significant development in Africa's energy landscape, reflecting broader efforts to harness nuclear technology to meet growing electricity demands sustainably. As negotiations progress, stakeholders are closely monitoring the potential implications of this partnership for Burkina Faso's economic development and its journey towards energy self-sufficiency.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108531865