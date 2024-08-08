Twenty Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- At least 22 Palestinians fell martyred and 77 others in the past 24 hours after Israeli forces committed four massacres against families in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to local authorities on Thursday, casualties' numbers are likely to rise, as there are many under the ruble not accounted for as of yet.

The death toll of Palestinians martyred in by Israeli occupation forces in the Strip is edging 40,000 and more than 91,000 injured, in addition to some 10,000 reportedly missing since October 7. (end)

wab









MENAFN08082024000071011013ID1108531831