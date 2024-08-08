Moselle Valley hotel collapse leads to 2 deaths, ongoing rescue efforts

(MENAFN) German authorities have reported a tragic incident in the Moselle Valley where a hotel partially collapsed overnight, leading to the deaths of two individuals. Rescue operations are currently underway to free three guests still trapped under the rubble. Jorg Teuch, the head of the rescue operations, confirmed that the body of a woman has been recovered, though the second deceased individual has not yet been reached. The two-storey building experienced a partial collapse of its second floor late last night, creating an unstable environment that has complicated rescue efforts.



Four people were rescued from the site, with none sustaining serious injuries, thanks to a complex operation carried out by emergency workers. Michael Ebling, the interior minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, expressed cautious optimism about rescuing the remaining three individuals. The operation is being conducted with great care due to the risk of further collapse. The cause of the building's failure is still under investigation, and state prosecutor Peter Fritzen indicated that inquiries would commence once the rescue operations are complete. The hotel involved, named "Zum Ritter Gotts," was reportedly housing 14 people at the time of the collapse, with five having managed to escape unscathed.



For safety reasons, police have evacuated 31 nearby homes. The Moselle region, known for its scenic towns and vineyards along steep riverbanks, is now grappling with the aftermath of this tragic event.



