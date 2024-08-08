Showtime Watch and DeBox Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Crypto-Social Interaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG SAR, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hetaro Labs, the visionary company behind the groundbreaking Showtime Watch , and DeBox , the leading web3-based crypto-social platform, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that aims to redefine the way users interact with their digital assets and connect with like-minded individuals in the crypto space.Showtime Watch, the state-of-the-art web3 smartwatch powered by AI and secured by Solana blockchain technology, has been making waves in the wearable tech industry. With its advanced features such as Seed Vault Wallet, Active AI companion, Gesture identification, and extended reality capabilities like motion sensors and voice control, Showtime Watch is set to transform the way users engage with their digital and physical worlds.DeBox, on the other hand, has experienced unprecedented growth, surpassing 10 million users and securing a top spot in Korean Apple Stores. As the go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts, particularly those at the forefront of the Bitcoin ecosystem, DeBox has become a hub for the new generation entering the crypto world, providing them with a community to connect and engage.The partnership between Showtime Watch and DeBox aims to create a seamless and immersive crypto-social experience for users. By integrating DeBox's robust crypto-social features with Showtime Watch's advanced AI and blockchain capabilities, users will be able to interact with their digital assets and crypto communities in innovative ways.Key benefits of the collaboration include:1. Enhanced Crypto-Social Interaction: Showtime Watch users will be able to access DeBox's vibrant crypto communities directly from their smartwatch, enabling them to stay connected with like-minded individuals and engage in real-time discussions on the go.2. Seamless Digital Asset Management: With Showtime Watch's AI-powered token swapping and IRL airdrop features, users can effortlessly manage their digital assets and participate in exciting events, all from the convenience of their wrist.3. Personalized Recommendations: ShowAI, Showtime Watch's active AI companion, will leverage DeBox's vast user data to provide personalized recommendations for crypto communities, airdrops, and events tailored to each user's interests and risk preferences."We are thrilled to partner with DeBox and bring the crypto-social experience to the next level," said Ryan Chi, Director of Community at Hetaro Labs. "By combining Showtime Watch's cutting-edge technology with DeBox's thriving crypto communities, we aim to provide users with an unparalleled way to engage with their digital assets and connect with crypto enthusiasts."The partnership between Showtime Watch and DeBox marks a significant milestone in the evolution of crypto-social interaction. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, this collaboration sets the stage for a new era of user engagement and community building.About Hetaro LabsHetaro Labs is a pioneering company dedicated to developing innovative wearable technology solutions. With a focus on AI, blockchain, and cutting-edge design, Hetaro Labs aims to transform the way people interact with technology and the world around them.Website:Twitter:About DeBoxDeBox is a leading web3-based crypto-social platform that has experienced tremendous growth, surpassing 10 million users and securing a top spot in Korean Apple Stores. As the go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts, DeBox provides a vibrant community for users to connect, engage, and explore the exciting world of cryptocurrencies.Website:Twitter:

