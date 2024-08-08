America threatens Turkey with restrictions over Russia

(MENAFN) A senior official from the United States Commerce Department has issued a stern warning to Turkey, indicating that there will be "consequences" if Ankara continues to facilitate the sale of American civilian products with military applications to Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to a report by the Financial Times published on Wednesday, Washington has expressed growing concerns that Turkey has become a significant conduit for Western-made electronics, such as processors, memory cards, and amplifiers, which are allegedly being used by Russia in the production of missiles and drones.



The unnamed Commerce Department official highlighted that Turkey, a NATO member-state, ranks as Russia's second-largest source of American dual-use goods after China, despite refusing to join Western sanctions against Moscow. Matthew Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the Bureau of Industry and Security within the Commerce Department, emphasized the urgent need for Turkish authorities to collaborate with the United States in halting the flow of such technology to Russia.



Axelrod reportedly conveyed during his recent visits to Ankara and Istanbul that Turkish officials must intensify efforts to prevent what he termed as "illicit trade" with Russia. He urged Turkey to adopt and rigorously enforce measures that would prevent the transshipment of United States-controlled items to Moscow. The official underscored that failure to address these concerns promptly could lead the United States to impose punitive measures on entities found evading American export controls.



The Financial Times report indicated Axelrod's assertion that Moscow might be exploiting Turkey's trade policies to gain access to American-manufactured goods. The situation has been deemed by United States authorities as an urgent problem requiring immediate and decisive action from Turkey to align with United States export regulations and international sanctions against Russia.



The looming threat of sanctions against Turkey underscores the complex diplomatic and economic dynamics at play amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It highlights the challenges faced by NATO allies in balancing their strategic relationships with both the United States and Russia, while navigating the intricacies of international trade regulations and security concerns. The outcome of these developments will likely influence future bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, as well as broader geopolitical alignments within the NATO alliance.

