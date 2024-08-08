Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sale Of Office Property For $72 Million
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) today announced the sale of an office property leased to CVS health Corporation ("CVS") for gross proceeds of $71.5 million.
|
Primary
Tenant
|
Primary
Tenant
Industry
|
Location
|
ABR
(at time
of sale)
|
Gross Sale
Proceeds
|
Square
Feet
|
NLOP
Collateral
Pool
|
CVS
|
Health Care
Services
|
9501 Shea
Boulevard,
Scottsdale, AZ
|
$4.25 million
|
$71.5 million
|
354,888
|
Included
Net proceeds after closing costs were used to repay approximately $55 million on
J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $8 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. In conjunction with approximately $4 million of funds from other sources, this resulted in outstanding balances of approximately $74 million and $81 million, respectively, as of August 7, 2024.
Following the sale, NLOP owned 46 office properties, comprising 43 properties in the U.S. and three properties in Europe.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with the balance located in Europe.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
