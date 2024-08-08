MB&A Announces Collaboration With Over 15 New Veterans Affairs Medical Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MB&A is thrilled to announce its collaboration with over 15 additional VAMCs in states including California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Arizona.

- Alex Morrison, COO of MB&AMCLEAN, VA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In their continuing efforts towards supporting the VA's mission to enhance operational efficiency and safety at Veteran Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs), MB&A is thrilled to announce its collaboration with over 15 additional VAMCs in states including California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Arizona.These VAMCs, renowned for their commitment to caring for our nation's Veterans and their families, have chosen to launch MB&A's ExAM4Enteprise suite on the Salesforce platform to further support their operations and compliance needs.Known for its unparalleled configurability and ease of mobility, ExAM4Enterprise leverages the Salesforce platform to streamline inspections, audits, and services across various domains including Environmental Management Services (EMS) and Nutrition and Food Services (NFS). This innovative approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures a safer and improved quality environment for Veterans and their families.“Our company's goals around leveraging low-code/no-code technology and agile practices are helping our clients achieve their missions effectively. The alignment between our goals and the mission of the Veteran Affairs Medical Centers is why we can provide value to these centers through our products and services,” said Alex Morrison, COO of MB&A.“As we stand united in our commitment to provide exceptional care to those who have served our nation, the addition of these VAMCs as users of our platform is another indicator of our commitment to partnering with government agencies to ensure a positive impact across their technology landscape.”While the use case of these new adoptions vary from medical center to center and additional use cases are on the horizon, MB&A's comprehensive solutions will continue to play an integral role in fostering enhanced and safer experiences for Veterans and their families.“The onboarding of these facilities is part of our efforts toward making a difference on a national scale,” stated Alex Morrison, COO of MB&A.“With these additions, we envision MB&A's products continuing to be a staple in Veteran Affairs Medical Centers across the country supporting a variety of use cases from environmental, nutrition, and more. These partnerships serve as a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Supporting our mission of connecting their customers' mission to meaningful outcomes through technology.”This success puts MB&A on track to be supporting every Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs) at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) by the end of the year.For more information, visit mbaoutcome/vamc

