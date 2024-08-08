Revansidha Chabukswar, Product Design And Development Lead At AGC, Unveils AI's Role In Automotive Product Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revansidha Chabukswar - AI Time Journal interview

Revansidha Chabukswar shares insights on leveraging AI to revolutionize design and enhance efficiency in automotive product development at AGC.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent interview, Revansidha Chabukswar, the Product Design and Development Lead at AGC, shared his insights on the transformative impact of AI in the automotive industry. With over 17 years of experience in product engineering for top automakers, Chabukswar emphasizes AI's potential to revolutionize automotive product development by addressing industry challenges and driving innovative solutions.

Chabukswar detailed his journey from a Mechanical Engineering graduate to leading product design at AGC, highlighting his specialization in automotive glass products. His expertise involves leveraging AI and emerging technologies to enhance product performance, quality, and manufacturing efficiency.

A key project discussed involved integrating an AI-powered vision system into AGC's windshield assembly process. This innovation automated the inspection of the bonding system, significantly improving quality and efficiency. Chabukswar emphasized how AI-powered simulations and data-driven decision-making are now pivotal in optimizing manufacturing workflows and accelerating development timelines.

Chabukswar also addressed the challenges of incorporating AI into automotive product design, such as managing complex data, ensuring safety and reliability, and integrating AI with legacy systems. He highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach and continuous learning to overcome these obstacles.

Looking ahead, Chabukswar envisions AI's role in generative design, predictive analytics, and enhancing user experiences. He advocates for a balanced integration of AI to drive innovation while ensuring practical functionality and safety in automotive products.

