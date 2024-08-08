Optimized Payments Appoints Deepak Padubidri As CTO To Drive Innovation And Elevate Technology Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optimized Payments Logo

Seasoned Tech Leader Deepak Padubidri to Elevate Innovation and Customer Focus at Optimized Payments, Leveraging Extensive Experience from Giants

- Deepak PadubidriATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Optimized Payments, a global leader in payment analytics, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Deepak Padubidri as Chief Officer. With over two decades of experience, he is a seasoned software and engineering leader, bringing a wealth of expertise to our team. He will prioritize our customers in every aspect of his leadership, ensuring that their needs and feedback drive our innovation.In his previous roles at Equifax, Revenue Analytics, and McKesson, Deepak crafted technology strategies and led global engineering teams to bring these visions to life. At Equifax, he fostered a culture of forward-thinking leadership, pioneered transformative initiatives, and established enterprise-wide architectural standards that supported over 350 million consumers. His leadership style empowered teams of hundreds of engineers to tap into their excellence, enabling them to consistently exceed business objectives."We are thrilled to welcome Deepak Padubidri as our new Chief Technology Officer," said Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. "With his extensive experience and proven track record in technology strategy and innovation, we are confident that Deepak will elevate our technological capabilities to new heights. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and leadership he will bring to our team, driving forward our mission to simplify payments."As the newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Deepak will be responsible for orchestrating and executing a technology strategy and roadmap that balances our customers' needs with continuous innovation. His vision is to foster a culture of clarity and purpose, where every team member is empowered to excel individually and collectively as a company."I am excited to join Optimized Payments and lead our talented team of engineers," said Deepak Padubidri, the newly appointed CTO. "The team has done an exceptional job building a solid foundation, and I am eager to help propel it to new heights. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver outstanding solutions for our customers."Under Padubidri's guidance, Optimized Payments will enhance its technological infrastructure, ensuring optimal system performance, fostering innovation, and empowering merchants with advanced tools to transform and streamline their payment strategy. He will also leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence with our nearly 30 billion transaction records to provide enhanced insights to our customers."Optimized Payments has achieved remarkable milestones, and I am thrilled about the technological advancements ahead. Together, we will build an enterprise class payments analytics platform that will simplify, transform, and streamline merchants' payment processes," Padubidri stated.About Optimized PaymentsOptimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save over $1 billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With an esteemed team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled analytics and expertise to merchants and payment facilitators globall

Monika Llorens

Optimized Payments

+1 4046979180

email us here