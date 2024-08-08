TOGETHER! Endorses Final Five Purple Congressional Candidates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With three months to go before election day, to support down-ballot candidates dedicated to unity in public service, TOGETHER! today announced its endorsement of five final candidates-two Republicans and three Democrats. The full slate of common-sense, younger candidates endorsed by TOGETHER! totals eight Republicans, eight Democrats, one Independent, and one Forwardist. All eighteen are congressional candidates, including one whose title would be resident commissioner of Puerto Rico. Find profiles of all of the endorsed candidates here .Co-founded by former Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer , TOGETHER! is resolute in reducing political polarization and extremism, registering Gen Z and Millennials to vote, and supporting the campaigns of younger leaders who are committed to problem-solving and transcending partisan divides.The final slate of TOGETHER! endorsements includes:Congressman Maxwell Frost (Democrat, FL-10) is a committed advocate recognized for his ability to work across party lines. As the youngest member of Congress, Maxwell brings a fresh perspective and youthful energy to his role. With a background in activism and organizing, he served as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives and worked with the ACLU. His work in Congress, particularly on gun safety and renters' rights, underscores his drive for cooperative efforts and realistic solutions.Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (Republican, UT-2), is a dedicated public servant known for her bipartisan efforts. Her contributions in Congress, particularly with the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus and the Colorado River Basin Caucus, illustrate her passion for bipartisan cooperation and actionable solutions.William Villafañe Ramos (Republican, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner and Congressional At-Large Delegate) is a committed advocate recognized for his ability to work across party lines. William has served as chief of staff to Governor Ricardo Rosselló and as an at-large member of the Puerto Rico Senate. William's efforts in the Senate, particularly in committees focused on energy and public-private partnerships, underscore his drive for cooperative efforts and realistic solutions.Michelle Vallejo (Democrat, TX-15) is a small business owner and co-founder of organizations focused on community leadership and minority women in business. Her work, particularly in advocating for affordable healthcare and supporting small businesses, highlights her commitment to collaboration and pragmatic problem-solving.Missy Cotter Smasal (Democrat, VA-2) has a background as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy and experience as a small business owner. She has also served as an executive director of a nonprofit organization. Her work, particularly on the Chesapeake Bay Commission as the Virginia citizen representative, emphasizes her pursuit of unity and practical approaches to issues.All five are common-sense candidates competing in purple districts, and they are aligned with TOGETHER!'s core values of democracy, civility, integrity, and human prosperity.“As we count down to election day, with our full slate of 18 common-sense candidates announced, we are putting our heads down to support these younger candidates and get-out-the-vote efforts across the country,” says Jason Palmer.“On November 5, through the candidates we elect, we want to see that we're taking strides away from extremism and toward a better future for all Americans-a future rooted in democracy, common-sense solutions, community engagement, civility, and integrity in public service.”Along with the endorsed candidates, TOGETHER! is committed to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Americans. Join them in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more about TOGETHER! and its mission to build national unity, please visit .ABOUT TOGETHER!Co-founded by Jason Palmer, Deborah Perry Piscione, and Kwame Jackson, TOGETHER! aims to upgrade American democracy by dramatically increasing young voter participation, boosting funding to younger purple candidates, and creating technologies that make it easier for young Americans to raise money for their causes, companies, and campaigns. Join the TOGETHER! Movement at .

