C3 Solutions Sets A New Standard In Yard Management With Vision AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

C3 Solutions partners with EAIGLE to integrate Vision AI, enhancing yard management efficiency, security, and productivity for operations.

- Nicholas Couture, CEO at C3 SolutionsMONTREAL, CANADA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- C3 Solutions , a leader in enterprise yard management systems, proudly announces a transformative partnership with EAIGLE, a premier vision AI renowned for its vision based solutions tailored for the supply chain and logistics sectors. This collaboration integrates C3's yard management solution with EAIGLE's advanced AI and computer vision technologies, delivering unparalleled automation and efficiency to yard operations at the gate, yard, and loading docks.Yard Management Elevated by Vision AI:-----------------------------------------------------Today's supply chains often lack technology enablement in yard management, leading to inefficiencies and costly losses amounting to billions annually across the sector. By integrating EAIGLE's vision-based AI platform with C3's products and services , clients can expect significant advancements and cost savings in their yard management operations, processes, and overall productivity.“We are thrilled to partner with EAIGLE to bring innovative Vision AI to our customers,” said Nicholas Couture, CEO at C3 Solutions.“This partnership is pivotal for C3, as it will transform how businesses operate. We are committed to not only enhancing our current offerings but also setting new standards in yard management efficiency and automation.”C3 Solutions' dock scheduling and yard management systems, combined with EAIGLE's Vision AI technology, empower facilities managers to:- Reduce Gate Processing Times: Significantly faster processing for inbound and outbound vehicles, minimizes delays and bottlenecks.- Enhance Security: Vision AI technology brings advanced security features, including automated vehicle identification and tracking.- Optimize Labor Efficiency: AI-driven automation and insights streamline tasks, maximizing workforce productivity.- Regulatory Compliance: Automated data logging and reporting ensures adherence to regulatory standards."At EAIGLE, we are committed to driving innovation in the supply chain and logistics sectors through our partner ecosystem,” said Amir Hoss, CEO of EAIGLE.“Our partnership with C3 Solutions represents a significant step forward in transforming yard management. By integrating our vision-based AI platform with C3's solutions, we are empowering enterprises to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and productivity at the gate and in the yard."About C3 Solutions:-------------------------C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. To learn more, visit c3solutions.About EAIGLE:------------------EAIGLE is an end-to-end AI platform that enables enterprises in the supply chain and logistics sectors leverage vision data to address security, transportation, and operational challenges. EAIGLE leverages proprietary optical character recognition (OCR) and vision-based asset tracking AI models, allowing comprehensive vehicle unique ID collection, validation and tracking. For more information, visit EAIGLE's website .

Gitte Willemsens

CHARLIE PESTI

+32 489 36 22 31

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube