عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East

Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East


8/8/2024 6:49:38 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -
NexGen energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE ) (ASX: NXG )
is pleased to announce the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st, with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 m along strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.

Continue Reading

Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East Image

Figure 1: Schematic plan view of mineralized footprint at Arrow and PCE at the same stage of drilling; gravity as background with low values in blue (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East Image

Figure 2: Schematic long section of mineralized footprint at Arrow and PCE at the same stage of drilling (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East Image

Figure 3: Core photo from RK-24-207; high grade mineralization is hosted across 7.1 m from 523.9 to 531 m with outer low grade disseminated uranium extending above to 519.4 and below to 534.4 m; Narrow secondary veins are hosted nearby in the footwall below (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East Image

Figure 4: RK-24-207 close-up of off-scale (>61,000 cps) massive replacement by uraninite at 525.1 m (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
Nexgen Announces Best Hole (RK-24-207) To Date And Material Expansion Of Mineralized Zone At Patterson Corridor East Image

Figure 5: RK-24-202 uraninite as blebs along foliation and fracture coating at 934.4 m, max peak of >61,000 cps (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)
Figure 6: RK-24-202 mineral replacement by uraninite within shear zone at 967.5 m, max peak of 49,000 cps (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Off-scale (>61,000 cps) high-grade uranium mineralization has been intersected in four drillholes to date, including RK-24-183, -197, -202, and -207. The most recent intersection in RK-24-207 contains the first instance of massive replacement by uraninite, a key indicator of a strongly mineralized system (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1) with 1.5 m >10,000 cps (including 0.3 m >61,000 cps) within cumulative interval mineralization of 26.2 m > 500 cps (Table 2).

Results include the best and most recent intercept in RK-24-207, that confirms continuity of mineralization, massive replacement uranium and significant high grade at PCE (Table 1). The high-intensity style mineralization is indicative of exceptional formation conditions linked to significant orebodies within the Athabasca Basin and most notably the Arrow Deposit 3.5 km to the west. In addition, this zone of high-intensity mineralization in RK-24-207 is at a similar depth to Arrow's A2 high-grade heart. PCE, like Arrow, is contained solely in the competent basement rock which is the ideal underground setting. The mineralized signature is expressed as very analogous to Arrow, localized veins (up to off-scale >61,000 cps) within elevated radioactivity that extends over more than 100 m.

Summer drilling to date totals 10,045.5 m of the planned 22,000 m from 12 completed drillholes. Assays from disclosed mineralized intersections are pending and due in Q4 2024.

As a consequence of these results, the focus of the summer program has substantially elevated with two primary objectives:

  • continue to test the extent of the mineralized system through bold step outs, and
  • vector in on the high-grade zones within the broader mineralized system.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the first two months of the summer program, the results have rapidly indicated an expansive, mineralized footprint with remarkable continuity. Geological characteristics are very analogous to Arrow indicating a large, pervasive and high-grade system. The summer program has been purposely bold with very large drill step outs and has intersected mineralization in an additional 8 of the 12 holes drilled. Important to note, PCE has currently hit 4 holes with intense mineralization >61,000 cps, with this occurring at Arrow for the first time in the 15th hole - which led to subsequently delineating broad ultra-high grade zones in the A2 shear of Arrow.

Discoveries of the calibre of Arrow all take their own path in terms of time and extent of drilling to fully define. PCE is now commencing its path showing all the characteristics of Arrow at the same stage. PCE validates the continued prospectivity of the NexGen land package is immense and underpins the southwest Athabasca Basin as the future of Canada's uranium industry growth over the balance of this century.

NexGen is at an incredibly exciting stage, focused on concluding the Federal Environmental Assessment for the Rook I Project, construction readiness on receipt of final approvals and in parallel drilling a newly discovered zone of mineralization."

Mineralization is hosted as semi-massive to massive pitchblende veins, fracture coatings, and disseminations. Structures focus the mineralization via reactivated shears and faults while competent wall rock (silicified orthogneiss) acts as a physical trap. The mineralization and alteration patterns depict a well-developed hydrothermal fluid system. Typical alteration associated with the mineralization includes the formation of iron-rich minerals (hydrothermal hematite), iron oxide (limonite), clay, and chlorite. These characteristics combined with the size of the mineralized footprint, as well as the presence of >61,000 cps, demonstrates the similarities between PCE and Arrow at the same stage.

Table 1: 2024 Summer program spectrometer results to date

Drillhole

Unconformity
Depth (m)

Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth
(m)

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

CPS Range

RK-24-195

310

-70

588.0

N/A

171.5

172.0

0.5

<500 - 1,500





172.0

172.5

0.5

<500





192.0

192.5

0.5

<500





216.0

216.5

0.5

<500

RK-24-196

310

-70

841.0

103.4

701.5

703.0

1.5

<500





703.0

703.5

0.5

1,600 - 2,500





703.5

704.0

0.5

<500





704.0

704.5

0.5

570 - 1,320





705.5

706.0

0.5

<500 - 520





723.5

724.0

0.5

<500 - 600





731.0

731.7

0.7

<500





731.7

731.8

0.1

3,380 - 4,180





731.8

731.9

0.1

10,000 - 14,000






731.9

732.0

0.1

<500





732.0

732.1

0.1

<500 - 3,100





732.5

736.5

4.0

<500 - 3,100





741.0

741.5

0.5

<500 - 4,000





742.5

743.0

0.5

<500 - 1,000





744.5

745.0

0.5

<500





745.0

745.5

0.5

<500 - 1,350





745.5

746.0

0.5

<500





746.0

746.5

0.5

<500 - 520





746.5

747.0

0.5

<500 - 530





747.0

748.0

1.0

<500





748.5

749.0

0.5

<500





749.5

750.0

0.5

<500 - 3,200





750.0

750.5

0.5

<500 - 2,100





757.0

757.5

0.5

<500 - 2,350





758.0

758.5

0.5

<500





760.0

760.5

0.5

<500





765.5

766.6

1.1

<500

RK-24-197

310

-70

792.0

117.7

241.0

241.5

0.5

<500





518.0

521.5

3.5

<500





523.5

524.0

0.5

<500





524.0

524.5

0.5

<500 - 990





524.5

525.0

0.5

<500 - 2990





525.0

525.5

0.5

<500 - 2510





525.5

526.0

0.5

<500 - 660





526.0

526.4

0.4

<500 - 10,000






526.4

526.6

0.2

10,000 - 13,050






526.6

527.0

0.4

510 - 6,550





527.0

527.5

0.5

1,040 - 9,560





527.5

527.6

0.1

9,580 - 10,000






527.6

527.8

0.2

10,000 - 26,400






527.8

528.5

0.7

<500





528.5

528.8

0.3

940 - 10,000






528.8

528.9

0.1

10,000 - 46,400






528.9

529.0

0.1

865 - 2,250





529.0

529.5

0.5

<500





530.5

535.5

5.0

<500





536.0

536.5

0.5

<500





546.0

546.5

0.5

<500





546.5

547.0

0.5

<500





547.0

547.5

0.5

<500 - 670





547.5

548.0

0.5

<500





548.0

548.5

0.5

<500 - 890





548.5

548.6

0.1

1,000 - 8,200





548.6

548.8

0.2

21,200 - 33,800






548.8

549.0

0.2

42,600 - 52,800






549.0

549.5

0.5

600 - 1,500





549.5

550.0

0.5

2,200 - 4,400





550.0

550.5

0.5

<500 - 1,600





550.5

551.0

0.5

<500





551.0

551.5

0.5

<500 - 620





551.5

552.0

0.5

<500 - 550





552.0

552.5

0.5

1,300 - 2,000





552.5

552.6

0.1

25,000 - 32,000






552.7

552.9

0.2

40,100 - >61,000






552.9

553.0

0.1

17,100 - 25,000






553.0

553.5

0.5

<500 - 1,500

RK-24-198

310

-70

743.2

117.3

333.5

334.0

0.5

<500





669.5

670.0

0.5

<500

RK-24-199

310

-70

807.0

107.1

No Significant Intersections

RK-24-200

310

-70

804.0

112.6

339.0

339.5

0.5

<500





354.0

354.5

0.5

<500 - 750





465.5

466.0

0.5

<500 - 600





611.0

611.5

0.5

<500 - 660





612.0

612.5

0.5

<500





613.0

613.5

0.5

<500 - 970





619.0

619.5

0.5

<500 - 510





619.5

620.0

0.5

<500





623.0

623.5

0.5

<500

RK-24-201

310

-70

939.0

108.9

412.5

413.0

0.5

<500





673.5

674.0

0.5

<500





674.5

675.0

0.5

<500





675.0

675.5

0.5

<500 - 3,800





675.5

676.0

0.5

<500





677.5

678.0

0.5

<500 - 550





678.5

679.0

0.5

650 - 700





679.0

679.5

0.5

<500





680.0

681.0

1.0

<500





693.5

694.0

0.5

700 - 800





694.0

695.0

1.0

<500





695.0

695.5

0.5

700 - 900





695.5

696.0

0.5

<500





696.0

696.5

0.5

500 - 1,800





696.5

697.0

0.5

500 - 2,600





697.0

699.0

2.0

<500





699.5

700.5

1.0

<500





700.5

701.0

0.5

650 - 700





701.0

701.5

0.5

<500 - 550





701.5

702.0

0.5

<500 - 600





702.0

702.5

0.5

<500 - 750





703.0

703.5

0.5

<500





708.0

709.0

1.0

<500





721.5

722.0

0.5

<500





741.0

741.5

0.5

<500





765.5

766.0

0.5

<500 - 1300





819.0

819.5

0.5

<500 - 1800





822.5

823.0

0.5

<500 - 630





837.5

838.0

0.5

<500





867.5

868.0

0.5

<500

RK-24-202

310

-70

1138.2

106.3

622.5

623.0

0.5

<500





623.5

624.0

0.5

<500





732.0

732.5

0.5

<500





780.5

781.0

0.5

<500





846.0

850.3

4.3

<500





886.0

886.2

0.2

<500 - 1,780





886.2

886.3

0.1

10,000 - 14,100






886.3

886.5

0.2

<500 - 1,700





887.5

888.0

0.5

<500 - 1,300





895.5

896.0

0.5

<500 - 3,200





907.0

908.0

1.0

<500





922.5

923.0

0.5

<500 - 650





926.5

927.0

0.5

<500





928.0

928.5

0.5

<500 - 540





931.0

931.5

0.5

<500 - 3,400





931.5

932.0

0.5

<500 - 1,050





932.0

932.5

0.5

<500 - 650





933.5

934.0

0.5

<500 - 2,580





934.0

934.3

0.3

<500 - 6,100





934.3

934.4

0.1

55,500 - >61,000






934.4

934.5

0.1

<500





936.0

936.3

0.3

<500





936.3

936.4

0.1

12,000 - >61,000






936.4

936.5

0.1

530 - 650





943.5

944.0

0.5

<500 - 2,290





944.0

944.5

0.5

<500 - 800





947.0

947.5

0.5

<500





948.5

949.0

0.5

<500





951.0

951.5

0.5

<500





951.5

951.7

0.2

850 - 3,200





951.7

952.0

0.3

10,000 - 17,200






952.0

952.5

0.5

<500 - 7,500





952.5

953.0

0.5

<500 - 690





953.0

953.5

0.5

<500





953.5

954.0

0.5

<500 - 1,700





954.0

954.5

0.5

600 - 2,020





954.5

955.0

0.5

500 - 8,500





955.0

955.5

0.5

<500





955.5

956.0

0.5

500 - 2,250





956.0

956.5

0.5

<500 - 3,200





957.0

957.5

0.5

<500 - 1,500





957.5

958.0

0.5

500 - 1,000





958.0

958.5

0.5

<500 - 1,010





958.5

959.0

0.5

<500 - 1,650





959.0

959.5

0.5

<500 - 2,000





959.5

960.0

0.5

<500 - 2,300





961.0

961.5

0.5

<500 - 2,000





961.5

962.0

0.5

<500 - 2,270





963.0

964.0

1.0

<500





964.0

964.5

0.5

<500 - 750





965.0

965.5

0.5

<500 - 1,500





965.5

966.0

0.5

3,000 - 8,000





966.0

966.5

0.5

<500 - 3,000





966.5

967.0

0.5

5,000 - 6,000





967.0

967.3

0.3

5,000 - 6,000





967.3

967.5

0.2

10,000 - 49,000






967.5

968.0

0.5

1,700 - 8,100





968.0

968.5

0.5

<500 - 2,000





968.5

969.0

0.5

<500 - 1,600





969.0

969.5

0.5

<500 - 940





980.0

980.5

0.5

<500 - 4,000





981.0

981.5

0.5

<500 - 650





981.5

982.0

0.5

<500





983.0

983.5

0.5

<500 - 820





983.5

984.0

0.5

<500 - 900





984.0

984.5

0.5

1450 - 1,820





984.5

985.0

0.5

800 - 3,700





985.0

985.5

0.5

<500 - 700





985.5

986.0

0.5

<500





996.5

997.0

0.5

<500





997.5

998.0

0.5

<500





998.0

998.5

0.5

<500 - 2,280





1005.0

1006.5

1.5

<500





1008.5

1009.5

1.0

<500





1016.5

1017.0

0.5

<500 - 660





1026.5

1027.0

0.5

<500

RK-24-203

310

-70

738.0

103.7

360.5

361.0

0.5

<500





363.5

364.0

0.5

<500





470.0

471.5

1.5

<500





472.0

472.5

0.5

<500

RK-24-204

290

-70

822.0

110.1

471.5

472.0

0.5

<500





553.0

553.5

0.5

<500





554.0

555.0

1.0

<500





555.0

555.5

0.5

<500 - 570





555.5

556.0

0.5

<500 - 900





556.0

556.5

0.5

680 - 1,900





556.5

557.0

0.5

<500 - 1,300





557.0

557.5

0.5

<500 - 530





557.5

558.0

0.5

<500 - 1,150





558.0

558.5

0.5

580 - 900





558.5

559.0

0.5

<500 - 600





559.0

560.0

1.0

<500





574.0

574.5

0.5

<500 - 2,020





574.5

575.0

0.5

<500 - 1,860





575.0

575.5

0.5

<500 - 4,120





575.5

576.0

0.5

<500 - 600





576.0

576.5

0.5

<500 - 1,400





576.5

577.5

1.0

<500





578.0

578.5

0.5

<500 - 580





579.0

579.5

0.5

<500 - 580





579.5

580.0

0.5

<500





580.0

580.5

0.5

<500 - 660





580.5

580.8

0.3

2,100 - 2,800





580.8

581.0

0.2

10,000 - 11,000






581.0

581.5

0.5

3,600 - 8,000





581.5

582.0

0.5

550 - 8,700





582.0

582.5

0.5

<500 - 4,700





582.5

583.0

0.5

800 - 2,200





583.0

583.5

0.5

<500 - 1,500





583.5

584.0

0.5

<500 - 2,400





584.0

584.5

0.5

<500





585.5

586.0

0.5

<500 - 680





587.0

587.5

0.5

<500 - 5,370





587.5

588.0

0.5

900 - 7,200





588.0

588.5

0.5

<500 - 1,200





588.5

590.0

1.5

<500





595.5

596.5

1.0

<500





597.0

597.5

0.5

<500 - 510





598.5

599.0

0.5

<500 - 1,100





599.0

599.5

0.5

<500 - 3,850





599.5

600.0

0.5

<500 - 700





600.0

600.5

0.5

<500 - 3,700





600.5

601.0

0.5

<500

RK-24-205

320

-70

1032.0

109.1

459.5

464.0

4.5

<500





464.0

464.5

0.5

500 - 1,000





464.5

465.0

0.5

<500





741.5

742.0

0.5

<500 - 1,100





742.0

742.5

0.5

1,600 - 7,500





742.5

743.0

0.5

<500 - 1,500





746.5

747.0

0.5

<500 - 600





747.0

748.0

1.0

<500





766.0

766.5

0.5

<500





768.0

768.5

0.5

<500 - 950





769.0

769.5

0.5

<500 - 1,600





769.5

770.0

0.5

500 - 1,300





770.0

770.5

0.5

<500 - 1,300





770.5

771.0

0.5

700 - 1,200





771.0

771.5

0.5

<500 - 850





771.5

772.0

0.5

<500 - 700





772.5

773.5

1.0

<500





779.5

780.0

0.5

<500 - 600





780.0

780.5

0.5

<500





784.0

784.5

0.5

<500 - 1,150





784.5

785.0

0.5

<500





785.0

785.5

0.5

<500 - 700





786.0

786.5

0.5

600 - 1,400





786.5

787.0

0.5

<500 - 1,050





787.0

787.5

0.5

500 - 950





787.5

788.0

0.5

<500





788.0

788.5

0.5

<500 - 1,900





788.5

789.0

0.5

<500 - 750





789.0

789.5

0.5

800 - 4,200





789.5

790.0

0.5

900 - 4,800





790.0

790.5

0.5

<500 - 850





791.0

791.5

0.5

<500 - 2,200





791.5

792.0

0.5

<500 - 1,500





792.0

792.5

0.5

<500 - 800





792.5

793.0

0.5

<500





793.0

793.5

0.5

<500 - 1,200





793.5

793.6

0.1

<500 - 25,000






793.6

794.0

0.4

<500 - 3,000





794.0

794.5

0.5

<500





794.5

795.0

0.5

<500 - 600





795.0

795.5

0.5

<500





802.0

802.5

0.5

<500





804.0

804.5

0.5

<500





804.5

805.5

1.0

<500 - 650





807.0

807.5

0.5

<500 - 900





807.5

808.0

0.5

<500 - 550





808.0

808.5

0.5

<500





851.0

851.5

0.5

<500





853.5

854.0

0.5

<500 - 2,300

RK-24-206

298

-75

TBD

96.5

In progress

RK-24-207

330

-70

801.0

114.9

505.0

510.5

5.5

<500





514.5

515.5

1.0

<500





515.5

516.0

0.5

<500 - 980





516.0

516.5

0.5

<500 - 650





516.5

517.0

0.5

<500 - 410





517.0

517.5

0.5

<500 - 800





517.5

518.0

0.5

<500 - 950





518.0

518.5

0.5

<500





519.0

519.5

0.5

<500





519.5

520.0

0.5

550 - 8,500





520.0

520.5

0.5

1,000 - 1,750





520.5

521.0

0.5

750 - 1,500





521.0

521.5

0.5

<500 - 1,500





521.5

522.0

0.5

<500 - 800





522.0

522.5

0.5

700 - 8,500





522.5

523.0

0.5

900 - 1,400





523.0

523.5

0.5

800 - 1,700





523.5

524.0

0.5

600 - 8,200





524.0

524.5

0.5

10,000 - 32,000






524.5

525.0

0.5

5,000 - 22,000






525.0

525.1

0.1

30,000 - 60,000






525.1

525.4

0.3

>61,000






525.4

525.5

0.1

22,000 - 60,000






525.5

526.0

0.5

600 - 6,200





526.0

526.5

0.5

<500 - 3,500





526.5

527.0

0.5

1,700 - 9,800





527.0

527.5

0.5

2,800 - 20,000






527.5

528.0

0.5

500 - 24,000






528.0

528.5

0.5

750 - 1,200





528.5

529.0

0.5

2,800 - 9,500





529.0

529.5

0.5

1,100 - 6,500





529.5

530.0

0.5

1,100 - 2,900





530.0

530.5

0.5

550 - 1,600





530.5

531.0

0.5

1,500 - 4,300





531.0

531.5

0.5

550 - 900





531.5

532.0

0.5

<500 - 750





532.0

532.5

0.5

<500 - 1,200





533.0

533.5

0.5

<500 - 1,250





533.5

534.0

0.5

950 - 1,800





534.0

534.5

0.5

600 - 1,500





534.5

535.0

0.5

<500





536.0

536.5

0.5

<500





536.5

537.0

0.5

<500 - 15,000






537.0

537.5

0.5

<500 - 4,200





538.0

538.5

0.5

<500





538.5

539.0

0.5

<500 - 560





539.0

539.5

0.5

<500





540.0

540.5

0.5

<500 - 7,200





540.5

541.0

0.5

4,600 - 8,200





550.5

551.0

0.5

<500





552.0

552.5

0.5

<500 - 570





554.0

554.5

0.5

<500





558.5

559.0

0.5

<500





560.0

561.0

1.0

<500





567.5

568.0

0.5

<500





572.5

573.0

0.5

<500





578.5

579.0

0.5

<500





581.5

582.0

0.5

<500 - 1,010





583.5

584.5

1.0

<500





585.5

586.0

0.5

<500 - 780





586.0

587.0

1.0

<500





595.0

595.5

0.5

<500





595.5

596.0

0.5

<500 - 900





596.0

597.0

1.0

<500





600.5

601.0

0.5

<500





610.5

611.0

0.5

<500





619.0

620.0

1.0

<500 - 510





625.8

627.0

1.2

<500 - 550





636.8

641.0

4.2

<500





644.0

645.5

1.5

<500





717.5

718.5

1.0

<500 - 880





729.0

732.0

3.0

<500 - 980
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps total readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • Minimum thickness of 0.5 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

Table 2: Cumulative mineralization from 2024 summer program to date

Hole ID

Cumulative
Radioactivity
>500 cps
(m)

Maximum
Reading
(cps)

RK-24-195

0.5

1,500

RK-24-196

10.3

14,000

RK-24-197

10.2

>61000

RK-24-198

0

N/A

RK-24-199

0

N/A

RK-24-200

1.5

970

RK-24-201

7

3,800

RK-24-202

23.6

>61000

RK-24-203

0

N/A

RK-24-204

16

11,000

RK-24-205

17

25,000

RK-24-207

26.2

>61000
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • Radioactivity measured by gamma scintillometer type RS-120 and gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • Maximum readings stated as 'N/A' had no radioactivity >500 cps.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.
The Company's flagship Rook I Project
is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.
The Rook I Project is
supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics.
NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and
construction, operations, and closure.
NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally.
The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.
The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by
Jason Craven, NexGen's Manager, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (

) and EDGAR ( ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (
).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in
Canada
and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic
United States
reporting companies.
Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States
securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated
March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of
Canada
except
Quebec
and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at

and Edgar at

.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

MENAFN08082024003732001241ID1108531512


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search