Banco do Brasil Reports R$ 9.5 Billion Profit in Q2 2024, an Increase of 8.2%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) reported an adjusted net of R$ 9.502 billion ($1.70 billion) for Q2 2024.



This marked an 8.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. On a quarterly basis, the profit rose by 2.2%. Analysts had expected a profit of R$ 9.43 billion ($1.68 billion).

Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Return on Equity (ROE)

The bank's return on equity (ROE) reached 21.6%. This showed an increase of 0.3 percentage points (p.p.) year-over-year.



However, the ROE of the saw a slight decline of 0.1 p.p. compared to the previous quarter.





Financial Margin

The financial margin totaled R$ 25.54 billion ($4.56 billion). This represented an 11.6% increase over 12 months.



However, it marked a 0.7% decrease compared to the previous quarter. The margin with clients was R$ 19.85 billion ($3.54 billion).



This was down 1.5% year-over-year and 2.1% quarterly. Meanwhile, the market margin reached R$ 5.697 billion ($1.02 billion).



This showed a significant 100% increase over 12 months and a 4.4% rise from the previous quarter.

Credit Portfolio and Delinquency

Expanded Credit Portfolio

The expanded credit portfolio amounted to R$ 1.183 trillion ($211.25 billion). This grew by 13.21% over the past 12 months.



The agribusiness sector, which constitutes one-third of Banco do Brasil's portfolio, stood out. Operations in this segment increased by 16.6% year-over-year.

Delinquency Rates

The long-term delinquency rate for loans overdue by more than 90 days stood at 3.0%. This was up by 0.27 p.p. year-over-year and 0.1 p.p. quarterly.

Comparative Performance

Banco do Brasil's performance places it as the second most profitable bank in the market.



It trails only Itaú Unibanco , which reported a profit of R$ 10.072 billion ($1.80 billion) and a ROE of 22.4% for the same period.

Additional Financial Highlights

Service Revenues

Service revenues totaled R$ 8.8 billion ($1.57 billion). This marked a 6.7% increase, driven by higher income from fund management, credit operations, and current accounts.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses reached R$ 9.2 billion ($1.64 billion). This was up from R$ 8.810 billion ($1.57 billion) a year earlier.

Provisions for Doubtful Debts (PDD)

Provisions for doubtful debts increased by 8.8% year-over-year to R$ 7.807 billion ($1.39 billion). However, they decreased by 8.6% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Strategic Adjustments and Future Projections

Banco do Brasil has revised its projections for 2024. The bank now expects to provision between R$ 31 billion ($5.54 billion) and R$ 34 billion ($6.07 billion) for the entire year.



This is up from the initial estimate of R$ 27 billion ($4.82 billion) to R$ 30 billion ($5.36 billion).



The gross financial margin growth projection has also been revised upwards to a range of 10% to 13%. This compares to the previous forecast of 7% to 11%.

Conclusion

Banco do Brasil's robust financial performance in Q2 2024 underscores its strategic focus on client proximity, innovation, and sustainable credit offerings.



Despite challenges such as rising delinquency rates and increased provisions for doubtful debts, the bank has demonstrated resilience and adaptability.



This positions it strongly in the competitive banking sector.



Banco do Brasil Reports R$ 9.5 Billion Profit in Q2 2024, an Increase of 8.2%

