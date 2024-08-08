(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series: Unleash The Power of Storytelling to Drive Employee Communications and Engagement" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover how to harness narrative to enhance internal communications and employee engagement.

Attend the top-rated Storytelling for Internal Communications Virtual Certificate Series, a peer-to-peer networking and event focused on how stories can empower your workforce, strengthen your leadership, and evolve your organization.

We will cover topics like:



Finding and using the stories within your organization that "move the needle" on critical organizational goals and business results.

Creating a sense of belonging and inclusion for your employees through storytelling.

Building your organization's storytelling tech stack.

Coaching your leaders to communicate with empathy and humility using stories.

Using AI tools in your storytelling and internal communications efforts.

Leveraging newsroom tactics to boost your story and drive engagement with your content.

Telling your story across multiple channels like video, podcasts, and through the employee experience.

Managing user-generated content and controlling your story.

Engaging front-line workers and leadership as your organization's storytellers and understanding the impact their stories can have on your brand.

Creating stories of inclusion and using inclusive language to better reflect your organization's values and support your organization's DEI initiatives.

Building stories around the emotional connections between your workforce, your organization, and your brand to drive engagement throughout your organization.

Applying storytelling techniques to crisis communications. Transforming organizational culture and managing change using stories and storytelling techniques.

Attendee Benefits



Come away with practical insights and actionable ideas from a cross-industrial group of communicators, employee experience experts consultants, and technologists.

Interact with leading experts and get answers to your toughest questions when it comes to storytelling strategy for internal communications. Post-conference networking opportunities (attendee LinkedIn list is provided).

Dates

Please note, event dates are non-consecutive dates:



Tuesday, November 5th 2024

Tuesday, November 12th 2024 Tuesday, November 19th 2024

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900