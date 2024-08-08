Doctify Expands Into Ireland: Revolutionising Patient Choice In Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doctify: Verified Patient Reviews, Professional Skills Endorsements, Appointment Booking

Patient Trust Score & Skills Panel

Verified Patient Reviews

Healthtech leader Doctify, launches in Ireland to offer verified reviews, empowering patient choices and enhancing healthcare provider services.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doctify , the leading for healthcare reviews and patient feedback, is excited to announce its launch in Ireland. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Doctify's mission to enhance healthcare experiences and build trust between patients and healthcare providers.Doctify, recognised by the Financial Times as one of Europe's fastest-growing healthtech companies, provides a unique platform that allows patients to read and write reviews of healthcare professionals and services. By offering verified reviews and professional skills endorsements, Doctify aims to empower patients with the information they need to make informed healthcare choices, while also providing healthcare providers with valuable insights to improve their services.“Launching in Ireland is an exciting step for Doctify,” said Stephanie Eltz, CEO and Co-founder of Doctify.“We are committed to improving healthcare experiences worldwide, and bringing our platform to Ireland means we can support Irish patients in finding the best care and assist healthcare providers in enhancing their services. Our goal is to create a transparent and trustworthy healthcare system where patients can share their experiences and make informed decisions.”In the backdrop of Ireland's ongoing efforts to digitise healthcare, the entry of Doctify is set to significantly contribute to these initiatives. The platform's arrival is expected to increase transparency, improve patient trust, and foster a community where healthcare excellence is recognised and encouraged.Doctify's expansion into Ireland follows its successful operations in the UK, Germany, Austria, UAE, and Australia, where it has become a trusted resource for millions of patients. The platform offers a comprehensive and user-friendly interface where patients can search for healthcare professionals by specialty, location, and patient feedback rating; read verified reviews and professional endorsements; and book appointments.Healthcare providers in Ireland can also benefit from Doctify by gaining valuable insights from patient feedback, which can help them improve their services and enhance patient satisfaction. The platform ensures that reviews are genuine and verified, providing a reliable source of information for both patients and providers.About DoctifyFounded in 2015 by surgeons Stephanie Eltz and Suman Saha, Doctify is a global healthcare platform that empowers patients and healthcare providers alike. Patients gain access to an extensive network of clinicians, real patient reviews, and professional endorsements, enabling informed healthcare decisions and tailored care. Healthcare providers use Doctify to manage their online reputation, connect with other providers to grow their professional network, and share their expertise and exceptional care, enhancing patient experiences. With a presence in multiple countries, Doctify is revolutionising the patient-provider connection, fostering trust, transparency, and excellence in healthcare.For further information, please visit doctify or reach out to ...

Anat Sneh

Doctify

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube