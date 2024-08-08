(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Expand Use of Evidence-Based Design Principles

- Sara Beth JoynerDALLAS, TX, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are expanding the application of evidence-based design principles beyond healthcare environments to encompass corporate spaces, emphasizing the profound impact of design on human health and productivity.With a firm belief in data-driven approaches, the company integrates these principles to enhance workplace environments and foster better outcomes for employees and clients alike.Integrating Evidence-Based Design Across SectorsTraditionally applied in healthcare settings to improve patient outcomes and staff efficiency, evidence-based design involves using research and data to make informed decisions about the built environment. HAC & QAH have mastered the use of these principles to create spaces that not only heal but also empower and energize the workforce in corporate settings..Healthcare Impact: In healthcare facilities, evidence-based design contributes to reduced stress, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced safety..Corporate Applications: In corporate environments, these design principles enhance employee well-being, increase productivity, and foster a positive workplace culture.Customized Design Solutions for Enhanced Environments"Applying evidence-based design principles across different sectors allows us to support our clients not just aesthetically, but also functionally, improving the overall experience for everyone who enters these spaces," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Whether it's reducing noise in a busy hospital ward or boosting morale and focus in a corporate office, our design choices are backed by solid research and best practices."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our approach ensures that each design element we introduce has a purpose. From lighting and color schemes to artwork placement and material selection, we consider how each detail can contribute to the health and effectiveness of the environment."A Proven Track Record in Evidence-Based DesignWith numerous successful projects in both healthcare and corporate sectors, HAC & QAH have demonstrated the versatility and effectiveness of evidence-based design. Their commitment to this approach has made them a leader in the art consulting industry, trusted by clients to deliver environments that are not only beautiful but also beneficial.About HAC & QAH (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

