Qatar’s QSE ends Wednesday’s session with gains

On Wednesday, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) experienced a positive close, with the rising by 27.81 points, or 0.28 percent, reaching a new level of 10,076.81 points. This increase in the index reflects a broader upward trend in the market, highlighting a favorable trading environment for investors. Throughout the trading session, a total of 167,822,265 shares changed hands, representing a substantial turnover with a total value of QR 372,316,636.817. This activity was spread across 13,854 transactions, involving various sectors within the market.



In terms of individual company performance, 35 companies saw their shares increase, indicating a generally positive sentiment among investors. In contrast, 12 companies experienced a decline in their share prices, while three companies maintained their previous closing prices, showing stability in their market valuations. This distribution of performance among companies contributes to the overall market dynamics observed during the session.



At the conclusion of the trading day, the market capitalization of the QSE stood at QR 580,993,340,671.550. This figure represents a notable increase from the previous session's market capitalization, which was QR 578,988,348,515.370. The rise in market capitalization points out the overall growth and investor confidence reflected in the day's trading activity, signaling a robust market environment.

